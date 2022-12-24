How Giants' Loss to Vikings Affects Playoff Hopes

The Giants couldn't give their fan base a much welcomed holiday present of the playoffs, but all is not lost.

The New York Giants had hoped to wrap up a postseason berth for the first time since 2016 with a win over the Minnesota Vikings. However, a walk-off 61-yard field goal by Vikings kicker Greg Joseph put an end to that as the Vikings won 27-24.

But all is not lost for the Giants (8-6-1), who, per FiveThirtyEight still have an 82 percent chance at a postseason berth, pending the results of the Commanders and 49ers game.

If the Commanders upset the 49ers, they would improve their postseason chances to 82 percent, just two percent better than the Giants' chances if the Commanders win.

If the Giants win one of their remaining two games (against the Colts next week or the Eagles in Week 18), they would grab a postseason berth regardless of what Washington does the rest of the way.

With the Lions and Seahawks both now at 7-8 after losing their respective games today, the Giants, despite losing, have a 1.5-game lead over both with two games to go.

