How To Watch: Giants at Bears

The Giants hit the road in search of their first win in the Joe Judge era, but perhaps even more importantly, to avoid an 0-2 start for the fourth year in a row.

In addition to keeping it here on Giants Country, where Jackson Thompson will be running the live blog and discussion and Patricia Traina will be bringing you stats, facts, and observations, here’s how you can watch and listen to the Giants Week 2 game against the Chicago Bears.

After the game, check out Giants Country for postgame articles, analysis, and more from the editorial team.

Game information: New York Giants at Chicago Bears

Current Records: Giants 0-1 / Bears1-0

Date/Time: Sunday, September 20 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Soldier Field, Chicago, IL

Streaming: Yahoo! Sports (mobile browser or app) – Check local listings - Data charges may apply. NFL Sunday Ticket

TV: CBS (Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn)

Radio: WFAN 660 AM (Bob Papa, Carl Banks)

Referee: Bill Vinovich

Money Line: Giants +200, Bears -239 (via BetMGM)

Spread: -5.5

Over/Under: 42.5

Giants Injuries: DB Adrian Colbert (Out), WR Golden Tate (Questionable), LB Carter Coughlin (Questionable).

Bears Injuries: Edge Khalil Mack (Questionable), Edge Robert Quinn (Questionable)

Goal to Go: Improvement

"There are a lot of levels of improvement. We have to see, not only this week but throughout the year, we have to grow as a team," said Giants head coach Joe Judge.

"We’re still working on really getting our identity and our base set as a program and as a culture. The things I want to see this week, on top of playing together as a team for 60 minutes which I was pleased with how we did it last week, is I want to see the guys go out there and execute and not set ourselves back with mistakes."