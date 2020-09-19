New York Giants Week 2: Adjustments We'd Like to See in This Week's Gameplan

After a first week marred by an ineffective run game, costly turnovers by the quarterback, and a secondary still looking to get together, there is much to improve before the Giants head into Week 2.

Looking at what the Giants were able to do well in Week 1 and combining that with what their next opponent, the Chicago Bears, struggled to do, Joe Judge and his staff should have a pretty good idea of what they want to change up to maximize their chances for a win on Sunday.