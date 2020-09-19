SI.com
GiantsCountry
HomeNewsFilmGame DayBig Blue+Lockedon Giants
Search

New York Giants Week 2: Adjustments We'd Like to See in This Week's Gameplan

Gene Clemons

After a first week marred by an ineffective run game, costly turnovers by the quarterback, and a secondary still looking to get together, there is much to improve before the Giants head into Week 2.

Looking at what the Giants were able to do well in Week 1 and combining that with what their next opponent, the Chicago Bears, struggled to do, Joe Judge and his staff should have a pretty good idea of what they want to change up to maximize their chances for a win on Sunday.

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Big Blue+

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mailbag: Saquon Barkley Edition

The mail is here!

Patricia Traina

by

HoogieCoogieMan

Khalil Mack Sees Veteran-like Qualities in Rookie Andrew Thomas

The Bears veteran edge rusher was left impressed by rookie Andrew Thomas' poise and confidence against a tough Steelers defense.

Jackson Thompson

Matt Nagy Expects a Different Daniel Jones

The Bears head coach reveals the difference he's seen on tape on Jones as the Bears prepare to face the Giants quarterback for the second time in as many years.

Jackson Thompson

NFC East Morning Run | Sept. 19, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with Emmitt Smith's claim that he would kneel for the national anthem.

Jackson Thompson

Injury Update: Could Golden Tate Be Back This Week?

Golden Tate is listed as questionable, but he appears to have done more in the open part of practice this week than he did last week.

Patricia Traina

Evan Engram Knows He Needs to Improve

Engram Engram wasn't alone in the disastrous showing by the Giants tight ends, but considering the high expectations for him, his Week 1 performance was the most disappointing of the group.

Patricia Traina

How A Stiff Upper Lip and a History Lesson Can Help Saquon Barkley

It's way too soon to say that Saquon Barkley isn't a complete back. And if he's starting to feel any doubts from the growing media pressure, he might want to turn back the pages of the franchise history to that time when another running back who some thought wouldn't amount to much shut the mouths of his critics.

Patricia Traina

Review: Where the Giants Pass Defense Struggled (and How to Adjust)

Let's look at what the Steelers did to confuse the Giants defense in the passing game, and how the Giants can fix it should the Bears try the same tactics.

Nick Falato

Where Are the Giants in MMQB's Week 2 Power Rankings?

Hint: They're about where you'd expect them to be after their Week 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Patricia Traina

NFC East Morning Run | Sept. 18, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with Giants running back Saquon Barkley responding to Tiki Barber's criticisms.

Jackson Thompson