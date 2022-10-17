Skip to main content

New York Giants Kayvon Thibodeaux's Unwavering Faith Finally Pays Off

It took six games to get his first NFL sack, but it was worth the wait for Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux.

In a dramatic fashion, the New York Giants pulled off the improbable again, completing a 24-20 comeback victory over the visiting Baltimore Ravens. After being down 20-10 in the fourth quarter, the Giants offense scored 14 unanswered points to take a four-point lead with under two minutes to go.

On the Ravens' final drive, the Giants needed a stop. Rookie edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux did his team one better, not only recording his first NFL career sack but forcing a fumble against quarterback Lamar Jackson that led to a Giants fumble recovered by Leonard Williams on the Ravens' 13-yard line.

That set the Giants up to run out the clock, which they could do once running back Saquon Barkley picked up the necessary first-down yardage on his second carry in the ensuing series.

“It’s a blessing,” said Thibodeaux when asked how he felt about contributing to the Giants win. “It was the greatest moment. I sat out there and cried just because of the emotion I felt that now, I’m in the NFL. 

"Now that you can really contribute, and this is what they pay me to be here for. The fact that I could get it done is a great feeling.”

Thibodeaux missed the first two games of the season with a knee injury. But since returning in Week 3 against the Dallas Cowboys, Thibodeaux has been under the microscope, with many wondering when he would get his first NFL sack.

“I was getting closer, and I just knew eventually it was going to come,” said Thibodeaux. “I couldn’t pout about it. I couldn’t worry. I couldn’t listen to (the media). I had to lock in and get what I had to get done.”

Besides helping his team seal an upset win over the Ravens, the strip sack came against the quick and elusive Jackson, which is not an easy feat for even the best of the best in the NFL to accomplish.

“I mean, you know, you’ve just got to get him,” said Thibodeaux. “Lamar is tricky, shifty, so the one thing we teach is getting that rip at the end, making sure you finish, so that time I had emphasis on my finish and ‘one for the good guys.’”

Despite the memorable moment for Thibodeaux, he understands that this sack is only the start of what’s to come as he continues to hone his craft. It’s a long season, and Thibodeaux knows how important it is to stay focused and prepare for each game.

“I mean, just fighting all year so far,” said Thibodeaux. “It’s been six games, and just keep trying to get better and keep growing and just keep doing the little things to make sure that when the time does come, I can execute.” 

