Logan Ryan Delivers for His Wife, Teammates

What a week.

Giants defensive back Logan Ryan’s week began with a loss on Monday Night Football to the Bucs, but that was nothing compared to what ensued.

Over the next 24 hours, he would learn that his wife Ashley experienced an ectopic pregnancy requiring emergency surgery that saved her life, but sadly not that of the unborn child.

While grateful for Ashley's survival, Ryan said the loss of their child put the young family on yet another emotional roller coaster that might have driven some people to take a step back from life to reflect.

But not Ryan, who came up with a game-sealing interception on a pass thrown by Washington Football team quarterback Alex Smith with 1:23 left and the Giants nursing a slim 23-20 lead.

The interception, the fifth defensive turnover made by the Giants defense, came on a play that defensive coordinator Patrick Graham drew up and installed during the team’s Saturday night meeting.

“Yeah, it was just a play that we put in like hours before the game last night,” Ryan revealed.

The Giants ran that play at least one other time before Ryan’s big interception that coming in the first half on a 32-yard in-cut by receiver Cam Sims which Ryan said he missed.

“I told Pat, I said, ‘Hey, that's all me. If I'm called again, I'll be there. I'll make, I'll make it right.’”

Make it right he did as Ryan’s interception gave the Giants (2-7) their second win of the season and set up a possible chance to rise in the NFC East standings next week when they host the division-leading Eagles (3-4-1) at MetLife Stadium.

“I'm very fortunate,” Ryan said. “Pat trusts me enough to run my play and to call my play and call my number.”

Ryan’s big interception not only ensured that he was able to seal the game, but it also enabled him to fulfill a request made by his wife, who returned from Florida earlier Sunday.

“That game is definitely for my wife, it was definitely for my family,” Ryan said, at times getting emotional as he also revealed that he wrote his wife’s name on his cleats.

“I have a great wife, and that ball's for her,” he added. “She told me to bring one home for her. So I was able to do that."

Giants head coach has made no secret that he is a big fan of Ryan's.

"Logan's a very mentally tough football player and he's a great team leader," he said. "There are a lot of things behind the scenes that people don't know or see that Logan really brings to a team. That's something I've seen really evolve throughout his career."