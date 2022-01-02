New York Giants at Chicago Bears: Game Info, Odds, Notes, and More
The Giants might not have the playoffs to play for this year, but they can help improve their draft position with a win today against the Chicago Bears.
Sort of, that is. Before today's game, the Giants, per Tankathon, are set to draft fifth overall and the Bears, who owe the Giants their first-round pick, eighth.
At a glance, regardless of what the Giants do this week, it looks like one pick will be helped, the other hurt. But the good news is there is still another game left and if nothing else, the Giants figure to have two picks in the top 1-0 regardless.
On a micro level, these last two games are a chance for everyone, coaches and players alike, to make a case to return for 2022, a year where there are sure to be sweeping changes on the roster and the coaching staff.
Will the Giants help or hurt their draft stock? Be sure to keep it here at Giants Country, where we will have complete postgame coverage. Also, be sure to check out the real-time game tracker from Fanalytix.
Here are the other details you need to watch and listen to the Giants' game against the Bears.
Game information: New York Giants (4-11) at Chicago Bears (5-10)
Regular Season Series History: This is the 54th regular season matchup between the two clubs, with the Giants trailing the series, 30-21-2. The teams last met on Sept. 20, 2020, when the Giants fell 17-13 to the Bears in Chicago. The Giants and Bears are meeting for the fourth consecutive season and the third straight year in Chicago. The Bears have won the last two games between the teams.
The Giants take their final road trip of the 2021 season when they pop in to visit the Chicago Bears.
Date/Time: Sunday, January 2, at 1:00 p.m. ET
Where: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois
Streaming: FuboTV: Get 7-day Free Trial
TV: CBS. Play-by-Play: Spero Dedes. Analyst: Jay Feely.
Radio: WFAN 660 AM / 101.9 FM (Bob Papa, Play-by-Play; Carl Banks, Analyst; Howard Cross Sideline)
Spread: New York Giants +6.5 (-110) | Chicago Bears -6.5 (-110)
Moneyline: New York Giants (+350) | Chicago Bears (-500)
Total: 40.5– New York Giants Over (-110) | Chicago Bears Under (-110)
First Touchdown Scorers (from SI SportsBook)
- RB David Montgomery (CHI) +430
- RB Saquon Barkley (NYG) +560
- RB Darnell Mooney (CHI) +1050
- WR Kenny Golladay (NYG) +1150
- RB Devontae Booker (NYG) +1150
- TE Cole Kmet (CHI) +1300)
- WR Allen Robinson (CHI) +1300
- WR Damiere Byrd (CHI) +1650
- TE Evan Engram (NYG) 1750
Referee: Shawn Hochuli
