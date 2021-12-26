Skip to main content
New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles: Game Info, Odds, Notes, and More

Here's everything you need to know about the New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16.
Author:

The Giants have a chance to break a couple of lengthy streaks this weekend against the Eagles.

The first would be to snap a seven-game losing streak against the Eagles in games played at Lincoln Financial Field. You'd have to go back to the primes of head coach Tom Coughlin and quarterback Eli Manning (2007-08) for the last time the Giants won a game on the Eagles home turf, a place that has been a house of horrors for them.

The other one, if reports are accurate, is that for the first time since 1992, the Giants will have started three different quarterbacks in a season.

That's right, 29 years ago, the Giants opened the season with Phil Simms as their starter. After he went down with a season-ending elbow injury, Jeff Hostetler took over, only to be knocked out seven games later by a concussion.

Kent Graham, who, along with Dave Brown, the Giants’ first-round pick in the 1992 supplemental draft, were the two rookies on the roster, was given the nod after Hostetler went down.

In that game, a 30-3 Giants loss, Graham went 12-of-28 for 151 yards before being relieved by Brown in garbage time.

What will 2021 hold for Jake Fromm, who is expected to start in place of Mike Glennon? Be sure to keep it here at Giants Country, where we will have complete postgame coverage. Also, be sure to check out the real-time game tracker from Fanalytix.

Here are the other details you need to watch and listen to the Giants' game against the Eagles.

Game information: New York Giants (4-10) at Philadelphia Eagles   (9-4)

Regular Season Series History: This is the 174th regular season matchup between the two clubs, with the Giants trailing the series, 86-85-2. The teams last met on Nov. 28, a 13-7 Giants win in East Rutherford. The Giants have won the previous two games against Philadelphia and look to win three straight against the Eagles for the first time since 2007-08.

Date/Time: Sunday, December 26, at 1:05 p.m. ET

Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 

Streaming: FuboTV: Get 7-day Free Trial

TV: FOX. Play-by-Play: Kenny Albert. Analyst: Jonathan Vilma. Reporter: Sara Walsh.

Radio: WFAN 660 AM / 101.9 FM (Bob Papa, Play-by-Play; Carl Banks, Analyst; Howard Cross Sideline)

Spread: New York Giants +10 (-110) | Philadelphia Eagles  -10(-110)

Moneyline: New York Giants (+350) | Philadelphia Eagles (-500)

Total: 40.5– New York Giants Over (-110) | Philadelphia Eagles Under (-110)

First Touchdown Scorers (from SI SportsBook)

  • QB Jalen Hurts (PHI) +700 
  • RB Miles Sanders (PHI) +725
  • RB Saquon Barkley (NYG) +900
  • WR Devonta Smith (PHI) +900
  • TE Dallas Goedert (PHI) +1000
  • RB Jordan Howard (PHI) +1150'
  • WR Kenny Golladay (NYG) +1650 

Referee: Land Clark

