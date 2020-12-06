SI.com
New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks | Week 13 Inactive Report/Lineup Changes

Patricia Traina

As has been expected all week long, New York Giants' starting quarterback Daniel Jones (hamstring) is inactive for the Giants in their Week 13 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Jones, who was listed as doubtful on the Giants injury report Friday, was able to practice on a limited basis five days after straining his hamstring in the third quarter of the Giants 19-17 win against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Head coach Joe Judge allowed Jones to make the cross-country trip with the team so that trainers could continue monitoring Jones' rehab.

The second-year quarterback was with his teammates during their walkthrough practice held at a local high school field in the Seattle area following their arrival, but it was unknown if Jones did anything during that walkthrough.

Colt McCoy, 34 years old, gets the start as expected, after taking the bulk of the Giants first-team reps in practice. This will be McCoy's 42nd NFL game appearance and his 29th as a starter. He has thrown for 6,111 yards and has completed 566 out of 933 pass attempts (60.7%), throwing for 29 touchdowns and 27 interceptions.

McCoy, who last started a game on October 6, 2019, when as a member of the Washington Football Team, he faced the New England Patriots in a 33-7 loss, is 7-21 as a starting NFL quarterback.

Inside linebacker David Mayo, listed on Friday's injury report as questionable with a knee injury, is active for the Giants. 

Receiver/return specialist Dante Pettis, who was removed from the COVID-19 list last week, is inactive. Pettis didn't appear on the Giants injury report this week, but it's fair to wonder if he's still feeling any post-COVID-19 effects.

The rest of the Giants inactive list are all healthy scratches: defensive lineman R.J. McIntosh, offensive tackle Jackson Barton, offensive tackle Kyle Murphy, linebacker TJ Brunson, and outside linebacker Trent Harris. 

Seahawks edge rusher Carlos Dunlap is active for the Seahawks. There was some question as to whether he'd be good to go this week after being limited with a toe injury, but he's going to give it a go.

