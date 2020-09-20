SI.com
New York Giants - Chicago Bears Gameday Blog

Jackson Thompson

It wasn't going to be easy for first-year Giants head coach Joe Judge and his young team in Week 1, and it's not getting much easier any time soon.

After letting a winnable game against the Pittsburgh Steelers slip away last Monday night 26-16, Judge's Giants will get their first real test in resiliency on the road against a 1-0 Chicago Bears team with a lot of motivation in Week 2.

The Bears are determined to make a statement defensively after a sloppy showing last week in which they gave up 426 total yards, including 138 rushing yards, and nearly surrendered the game-winning touchdown in the final seconds.

Still, the Giants have even more to prove after their Monday-night showing. 

For the Giants, their offensive line came out of Week 1 as the team's weak link, only opening up 29 yards worth of rushing lanes while allowing quarterback Daniel Jones to absorb three sacks and 11 total pressures.

 While Judge acknowledges the areas where his team needs to improve, he illustrated a supportive side of his coaching philosophy this past week, choosing not to scrutinize his players to the media, even those that performed poorly. 

"It's my job to support the players. I think it's our job internally to make corrections and adjustments that are necessary," Judge said.

"Internally we'll address things always, we're going to be very blunt and honest, we're very transparent in this organization and we'll always be very direct with what we have to do to correct it."

For Judge's sake, his players will need to reward his public support in their second game, as they look to correct the mistakes and build on their strengths against another tough, gritty, and motivated Bears team. 

Join in on the discussion below with your fellow Giants fans as led by Giants Country writer Jackson Thompson (@Jacksonbht), who will bring you updates throughout the game.

You can also follow our various editorial team members, including senior editor Patricia Traina (@Patricia_Traina), Pat Ragazzo (@RagazzoReport), Nick Falato (@nickfalato), Mike Addvensky (@MikeAddvensky), and Gene Clemons (@geneclemons) for updates as well.

