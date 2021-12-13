New York Giants Embarrassed By Chargers 37-21

The New York Giants, who at one point trailed by 30 points, got garbage time touchdowns from running back Saquon Barkley, who caught an 18-yard touchdown pass, and Glennon, who recorded his first career rushing touchdown on a 7-yard scramble, to close the scoring deficit.

The Giants hoped to close the gap even further and seemed on their way after recovering an onside kick, but Glennon’s pass intended for Sterling Shepard bounced off his hands and right to Chargers linebacker Nick Niemann to snuff out what was left of the Giants’ effort.

The Giants and Chargers exchanged touchdowns in the first quarter, Los Angeles striking first on Austin Ekeler’s 1-yard rush and Glennon connecting with fullback Eli Penny on a 3-yard pass, the first touchdown scored by a Giants running back or wide receiver since the Week 7 win against Carolina.

The seven points allowed in the first quarter marked the 13th time this season that the Giants allowed seven or fewer points in the first quarter, the first time they accomplished that since 2008 and the 10th time in franchise history.

After that, it was all Chargers, as Los Angeles scored on seven of their next eight drives, the Giants unable to do anything to stop them.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, who finished 23 of 31 for 275 yards, threw to nine different receiving targets, with three of them—receiver Jalen Guyton, receiver Joshua Palmer, and tight end Jared Cook—accounting for Herbert’s three touchdown passes on the day.

The Giants, who finally topped 17 points scored on offense for the first time since November 7, also gave up a score in the final two minutes of the first half and have now been outscored 59-0 in that period, the worst mark in the league.

Giants tight end Kyle Rudolph recorded a 60-yard reception, the longest catch of his career, and a key play in setting up the Giants’ first touchdown of the game, the 3-yarder to Penny.

The loss also marks the Giants' second straight game with no takeaways, who recorded one in each of the first 11 games of the season. Now at 4-9, the Giants are assured of their fifth straight losing season.

Giants defensive end Leonard Williams went back to the locker room after the first quarter with an elbow injury. Although he returned from the locker room with a big brace on his right arm, he did not return and did not return.

Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas appeared to tweak his right ankle in the second quarter. He was spotted on the sideline with a trainer retaping the ankle, but this could be something to watch in the upcoming week. Thomas injured his right ankle earlier in the season and landed on injured reserve because of it. Thomas, however, remained in the game.

Up Next

The Giants return home to host the Dallas Cowboys, winners of their Week 14 game against the Washington Football Team. Currently, on a two-game winning streak, Dallas has outscored its last two opponents 54-37.

