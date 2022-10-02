New York Giants Lead Chicago Bears 14-9 at the Half

East Rutherford, N.J. - The New York Giants hold an 14-9 lead at the half of their Week 4 game against the Chicago Bears thanks to two rushing touchdowns by quarterback Daniel Jones.

Both of Jones' touchdowns came on bootlegs around the left end, a 21-yard scramble around in the first quarter and an 8-yard scramble in the second quarter. Jones recorded 49 rushing yards on five carries in the first half.

The 21-yard score was the first touchdown scored by the Giants offense in the first half of games this year and the first scored by the Giants in its initial 30 minutes of play in its last seven games.

The second score was the Giants' first touchdown recorded offa turnover. That drive was set up when on 1st-and-10 from the Giants' 27, Giants edge rusher Azeez Ojulari sacked Bears quarterback Justin Fields, forcing a fumble.

Fellow edge rusher Azeez Ojualari scooped up the loose ball to set the Giants up on their 25-yard line, and Jones and the offense took it from there, with running back Saquon Barkley (12 carries for 90 yards, 7.5 yards/carry).

The Bears got field goals of 29, 22, and 40 yards by kicker Michael Badgley, the 29-yarder the first game points by either team, and the 40-yarder set up by a fumbled punt forced by Josh Blackwell against Giants punt returner Richie James.

The Giants defense recorded five sacks against Fields in the first half, two by interior defensive lineman Dexter Lawerence II.

The Giants suffered a few injuries in the first half of the game. Right guard Mark Glowinski (ankle) left in the second quarter and was replaced by Ben Bredeson, who moved from left guard to right guard. Rookie Joshua Ezeudu was inserted at left guard. Glowinski, who was initailly announced as being questionable to return, was back in the game late in the second quarter.

The Giants lost a couple of members of their defensive secondary. Cornerback Aaron Robinson, returning after missing the last two weeks due to an appendectomy, injured his knee in the second quarter and was ruled out.

And safety Julian Love, who was also shaken up on that same play, was declared out aftere being diagnosed with a concussion following his removal by the NFL's concussion spotter.

Defensive lineman Henry Mondeaux, who was elevated from the practice squad for this game with Leonard Williams inactive, was carted off the field late in the second quarter with an ankle injury, his return questionable.

