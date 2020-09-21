New York Giants Notebook | Mixed Emotions, Ebner Emerges, and More

Sunday was a day of mixed emotions for Giants head coach Judge, with very few of them being good.

After running back Saquon Barkley tore his ACL on the first play of the second quarter, Judge decided to come onto the field to help carry Barkley off the football field.

"In terms of carrying Saquon off the field that was just simply he's a big dude and I wanted to make sure we get him over there with the least amount of stress on his leg as possible and tried to just take the weight off," Judge said.

"Obviously we're all praying for the best. I would just say this, regardless of whatever the outcome is going to be and what the doctors say tomorrow. I wouldn't fall asleep on 26, it's going to be a hell of a story either way."

Later on in the day, Judge had no room to be the nice guy at half time during the Giants Week 2 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

Judge's team trailed 17-0 at the half, but lopsided score aside, the rookie head coach was not happy with the players' energy in the first half.

So in his halftime message to the team, Judge let them know that he wasn't happy with what he had just seen in no uncertain terms.

"Halftime was a lot like the practice you guys wrote about us recently," Judge said, referencing a recent Giants practice in which he made the team start over after they came out flat.

"We didn't come out here with the right kind of energy to start the game. We came out understanding there are 30 more minutes of football and we're going to give ourselves an opportunity to win."

Judge sparked his team a second-half surge in which they showed a lot of resolve en route to cutting the lead to 17-13, but it wasn't enough.

"We go back to work on Wednesday," Judge said. "We start plugging ahead. We got a tough opponent next week. They're going to be hanging on the East Coast waiting for us next Sunday. That's where we go. Our vision has to be forward."

Dion's Day

When Barkley went down, veteran running back Dion Lewis became the Giants' primary running back.

Lewis couldn't give the Giants' much consistency on the ground but did score the Giants' only touchdown on a fourth-down carry from the Bears' one-yard line.

"It was 4th-and-goal on the 1-yard line--gotta do whatever you gotta do," Lewis said.

"They did a great job getting a lot of push, I think I fell like three or four yards inside the endzone. So, the O-line did a great job; that was a key play for us in the game."

For Lewis, being thrust into the starting running back role in the event of injury is nothing new. His poise and experience should ensure that the Giants have a player prepared to pound the rock when needed and run routes out of the backfield when needed.

"Probably, I would say, what, 2017 or ‘18, my last year with the Patriots," Lewis said of the last time he had to take over as a starting running back.

"I didn’t get the ball much at the beginning of the year, but things changed, and I just started getting it.

"So, you know, just keep the same approach I always keep, like I said before, work hard every day. Study and prepare for the game like I’m going to be in there every play, whether it happens or not, and it’s gotten me this far, so far."

Judge's familiarity with Lewis will be a valuable asset as the offense prepares over the next couple weeks without Barkley.

While the Giants might explore other options at running back--they're looking to work out former Falcons running back Devonta Freeman--Judge feels comfortable with letting Lewis lead the position group, as he posses a similar skill set to Barkley but with a refined veteran's poise.

"I've been around [Lewis] a long time," Judge said. "One thing you know about Dion is he's prepared and the guys really respond to him because he is a tough dude and he's got that look in his eye that he's going to do whatever it takes to work with the team and benefit the team so, I was proud for how he played out there today."

Ebner Emerges

Giants defensive back Nate Ebner is primarily thought of as a special teams ace but saw snaps at safety.

Ebner only played one snap on defense dating back to 2017 according to Pro Football reference before Sunday, but played five snaps for the Giants defense against the Bears (most of those on the first series), making one tackle.

"There were some situational calls where we thought that he was a good fit with what we were looking to do both with his communication awareness on the defense," Judge said.

"Nate's a very, very smart player, very smart player. You put him on the field, he's a guy that players can play faster when he's around because he kind of calms everything down.

"That being said we had some specific roles for him within the game plan. He happened to be in it early in the game. But we won't hesitate to play Nate in any situation."

Big-Play Bradberry

Giants veteran cornerback James Bradberry hauled in his first interception as a Giant on Sunday, pulling the ball away from Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson near the sideline in the fourth quarter.

"I was in man-to-man on that side of the field," Bradberry said. "[Robinson] gave me an outside release, I tried to get hands on him at the line, then I felt the ball in the air.

"I didn’t see it because I had my eyes on him. I was going to make a play through his arms and I just happened to be in the right spot at the right time."

The pick proved to be a timely one, as it put the Giants offense back on the field with a chance to win the game. At some point, the losing has to stop, right?

I mean it’s all well and good that the Giants are showing flashes here and there of being on the verge of turning the corner, and I get it that this is a new coaching staff, new schemes, and only the second real game they’ve played.

But whereas the Giants started strong in the first half against the Steelers last week, the opposite seemed true this week, a frustrating development as it seems that every time a leak on the ship is plugged, another develops.

With that said, I’m not ready to write off the season yet. But at this point, talk is cheap. I need to see the mistakes—and some of them appear to be repeating themselves like the ball security issues, the timing of passes, etc. --being cleaned up once and for all.

I’m ready to turn the corner. Are the Giants?

Well, we’ll find out in the coming weeks.

Rushing Offense: C-

Overall the group was a little better statistically speaking than last week, averaging 4.2 yards per carry. But let’s not kid ourselves. The injury to Saquon Barkley hurts—really hurts, as not only do the Giants lose a generational talent, but they lose some power at the position as Barkley was able to push a pile.

The running backs themselves are only part of the problem; the run blocking by the offensive line, which was better than last week, needs to continue trending upward.

Passing Offense: C

I’m not sure how long it takes for a new offensive line to jell, but Daniel Jones has now been sacked seven times in two games. Not all of those are on the offensive line—Jones still takes a smidge too long in holding the ball in that he's not throwing as the receivers make their breaks. This is leading to more incompletions and off-target balls that could be cleaned up with better timing.

Another annoying trait of Jones is when he's back in the pocket looking for a receiver, he seems to pat the ball nervously. You pat the ball that means you're taking that second hand off it for a split second.

If you take your hand off it and a defender buzzing around the area just so happens to get a hand on it---well, you know the rest of the story.

And yes, it happened again this week as Robert Quinn timed his strip-sack of Jones just when that second hand came off the ball.

Run Defense: B

Another tale of two halves, though to be fair, I'm not sure why defensive coordinator Patrick Graham decided to use an amoeba defense in which he put more defensive backs on the field at the expense of his defensive linemen.

The Giants defensive line just so happens to be the unit's strength, so why Graham felt the need to swap members of that unit out rather than linebackers is beyond me. Regardless, the Giants paid for it, especially on the Bears' first drive when they gained 23 yards on nine carries.

The run defense was a little better--key words "little better" in the second half even though the numbers tell a slightly different story. Chicago rushed 16 times for 100 yards in the second half, but 23 yards came on one run by David Montgomery in the fourth quarter. Regardless, there's still room for improvement in all phases of the ball, run defense included.

Pass Defense: C

The only big pass play in this game from a purely statistical point was Montgomery's 28-yard reception for a touchdown. But with that said, the Giants continues struggles with zone coverage continued.

The good news is that it looks like Logan Ryan is gaining more of a comfort level in the defense, as per the game snap counts, he saw 55 of the 65 snaps on defense, while Corey Ballentine, who has been the starter at right cornerback the last two games, only saw 29 snaps.

Ryan not only offers more experience, but his versatility should allow the Giants to do far more on defense as he continues to get up to speed in the system.

Special Teams: B+

Once again, special teams was the most reliable unit on the team. However, this week, there were just a few tiny warts, such as Brandon Williams being flagged for illegal touching, nullifying a beautiful Riley Dixon punt downed inside the 20.

(Speaking of Dixon, his net average was 44.7, which is yet another fine showing.)

Graham Gano missed a 50-yard field goal attempt, and Jabrill Peppers didn’t have many opportunities to return punts, his lone punt return going for 11 yards.

And how about the job the coverage team did on the dangerous Cordarrelle Patterson, who managed just three kickoff returns for 83 yards, and a long of 30—not too shabby considering head coach Joe Judge specifically mentioned Patterson as someone that concerned them last week.

Coaching: C

Give head coach Joe Judge credit for lighting a fire at halftime under his players' backsides, who responded with a much better second half.

With that said, why were they so out of synch in the first half considering that Judge has been on them every day about the fundamentals, about playing with good energy, and doing all the little intangibles that come with winning?

Could it be the lack of a crowd to feed their energy, or was it the fact that this was the first road trip? It's tough to say.

And what was with some of the coaching decisions such as Patrick Graham’s not throwing more men at Mitchell Trubisky to generate more than just a whisper of a pressure?

Why play safety Nate Ebner, a special teams ace who has played one defensive snap in the last three seasons, as part of that big nickel package?