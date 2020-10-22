New York Giants - Philadelphia Eagles Gameday Blog

After finally getting in the win column last Sunday against the Washington Football Team, the Giants had a short practice week to prepare for another critical test as they're set to face the Eagles with a chance to move up in the standings.

Last week the Giants leapfrogged over Washington to get out of last place in the division. With a win over the Eagles, they can hop into second place and sit just half a game out of first place heading into Sunday action.

For Giants head coach Joe Judge, the game is arguably his most significant professional test considering the short turnaround the team is dealing with. It will double as a homecoming for Judge, who grew up in Philadelphia as an Eagles fan.

Judge isn't retaining any fond feelings for his hometown team, however, and is ensuring that any family members that show up to the game on his behalf share that sentiment.

"Anybody who shows up that I either grew up with or have blood ties with, they have to wear blue," Judge said.

"I respect their love for the Eagles from being in the town, but hey, look man, you ain't showing up cheering against my kids' Christmas. You better come out in some blue cheering for us."

Giants: What to Watch For