New York Giants - Philadelphia Eagles Gameday Blog

Jackson Thompson

After finally getting in the win column last Sunday against the Washington Football Team, the Giants had a short practice week to prepare for another critical test as they're set to face the Eagles with a chance to move up in the standings. 

Last week the Giants leapfrogged over Washington to get out of last place in the division. With a win over the Eagles, they can hop into second place and sit just half a game out of first place heading into Sunday action. 

For Giants head coach Joe Judge, the game is arguably his most significant professional test considering the short turnaround the team is dealing with. It will double as a homecoming for Judge, who grew up in Philadelphia as an Eagles fan.

Judge isn't retaining any fond feelings for his hometown team, however, and is ensuring that any family members that show up to the game on his behalf share that sentiment. 

"Anybody who shows up that I either grew up with or have blood ties with, they have to wear blue," Judge said. 

"I respect their love for the Eagles from being in the town, but hey, look man, you ain't showing up cheering against my kids' Christmas. You better come out in some blue cheering for us."

Join in on the discussion below with your fellow Giants fans as led by Giants Country writer Jackson Thompson (@Jacksonbht), who will update you throughout the game.

And don't forget to keep it right here for our complete postgame coverage.

Giants: What to Watch For

  • Aim for the seventh consecutive game with at least two sacks. The Giants 15.0 sacks through Week 6 are tied for 5th in the NFC.
  • Look to improve to 216-174-10 all-time in October.
  • Darius Slayton aims for third consecutive game with at least four receptions and 50 receiving yards vs. Philadelphia.
  • Evan Engram needs 57 yards receiving (1,943) to reach 2,000 for his career.
  • Graham Gano needs one 50+ yd field goals (4) to surpass Aldrick Rosas (4 in 2018) and Josh Brown (4 in 2014) for most 50+yd field goals in a season in franchise history. 
Week 7 Best Bets NYG-PHI
