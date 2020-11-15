SI.com
GiantsCountry
HomeBig Blue+NewsGame DayTransactionsFilm
Search

New York Giants - Philadelphia Eagles | Week 10 Inactives and Lineup Notes

Patricia Traina

Giants receiver/return specialist Dante Pettis is among the five players inactive for the Giants in their Week 10 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Pettis, acquired off waivers a couple of weeks ago from the 49ers, wasn't eligible to play last week as he hadn't completed the COVID-19 entry protocol. That was done earlier this week, and it was thought that he might be active this weekend against the Eagles.

When asked about Pettis this week, special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey hinted that the return specialist's Giants debut might still be another game away.

"He just got in. We want to let him get his feet wet first," McGaughey said.

"Just trying to get him his bearings from the Bay to Jersey is a little bit different. Dante is working hard. We’ll figure that out once we get to the back end of the week."

The other players designated as inactive for the Giants are all healthy scratches: inside linebacker TJ Brunson, offensive linemen Jackson Barton and the newly promoted from the practice squad Kyle Murphy, and defensive lineman RJ McIntosh.

Cornerback Isaac Yiadom (calf) and receiver Golden Tate (knee), who were both listed as questionable for the Giants on their week-ending injury report, are both active.

Things appeared to look promising for both when Saturday's deadline passed without the Giants elevating anyone from the practice squad to provide added depth.

This week's game marks the return of offensive lineman Will Hernandez from the COVID-19 list. Rookie Shane Lemieux is projected to start this week's game, with Hernandez being worked into the mix as he looks to get his football stamina back after being isolated during his recovery.

Thus far, the Giants have only rotated their offensive tackles during games. Head coach Joe Judge said the offensive line rotation would extend to the guards, allowing Lemieux, Hernandez, and Kevin Zeitler to get strategically placed breathers.

But there's also an added benefit to the plan, according to Judge.

"It changes a little bit what the defense can do to attack you," he said. "They can’t single up on what just one guy does and what they’re trying to look. Maybe it alters how they approach each drive not knowing who’s going in."

"We’ve kind of talked internally and bounced a few things off. The one thing we’ve concluded is whatever the reasons on the other side may be, we like how it’s working for us and we’re going to keep on going with it."

Eagles Inactives

Cornerback Craig James (shoulder) was declared out by the Eagles Friday is the only injury-related scratch for the Eagles. 

The rest of their inactive list includes quarterback Nate Sudfeld, receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, running back Jason Huntley, offensive tackle  Brett Toth and receiver Quez Watkins.

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles | Gameday Blog & Discussion

Join the Giants Country editorial team as we track the highlights, stats, and observations from the Giants' Week 10 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jackson Thompson

New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Week 10 | How To Watch

Here's everything you need to know to watch the Giants' Week 10 divisional matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Patricia Traina

The History of the Giants–Eagles Rivalry

The rivalry between the Giants and the Eagles is one of the longest and most intense in the NFL. Beginning in 1933 when the Eagles joined the NFL, the rivalry has only gotten better with age.

Brian Lokker

How New York Giants TE Evan Engram is Winning Against Adversity

Between injuries and inconsistency, Giants tight end Evan Engram has had a bumpy NFL career since being drafted in 2017. But thanks to his maturity and unwavering focus, he's still here.

Patricia Traina

by

ptraina

Giants CB Darnay Holmes Reveals How He's Been Learning to Master the Slot Position

Not only has Giants cornerback Darnay Holmes had to settle into a new environment across the country from his home,he's had to learn a new position. And so far, he's made the most out of all his chances.

Patricia Traina

Across The Field: Eagles Have New Attitude Ahead of Game with Giants

Everything had been going wrong for the Eagles going into their first matchup against the Giants in Week 7. But thanks to that game, the Eagles now have some momentum ahead of their Week 10 visit with the Giants.

Jackson Thompson

New York Giants Mailbag: The "Methods" Edition

Welcome to another edition of our weekly reader mailbag.

Patricia Traina

Logan Ryan Explains Why He's Not Just a Slot Cornerback

Logan Ryan is proving that he's much more than just a slot cornerback.

Patricia Traina

by

FishSkale

Why the Giants Can Defeat the Eagles, Why They Won’t, and What's Actually Going to Happen

With a share of first place in the NFC East on the line for the Giants, they'll have to somehow find a way to finally snap the hold the Philadelphia Eagles have had over them.

Patricia Traina

by

NYGfanFROMageOF3man

New York Giants Churn the Bottom of the Roster

The Giants roster continues to churn as two from the 53-man roster are removed and one is added. What it means.

Patricia Traina

by

NYGfanFROMageOF3man