New York Giants - Philadelphia Eagles | Week 10 Inactives and Lineup Notes

Giants receiver/return specialist Dante Pettis is among the five players inactive for the Giants in their Week 10 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Pettis, acquired off waivers a couple of weeks ago from the 49ers, wasn't eligible to play last week as he hadn't completed the COVID-19 entry protocol. That was done earlier this week, and it was thought that he might be active this weekend against the Eagles.

When asked about Pettis this week, special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey hinted that the return specialist's Giants debut might still be another game away.

"He just got in. We want to let him get his feet wet first," McGaughey said.

"Just trying to get him his bearings from the Bay to Jersey is a little bit different. Dante is working hard. We’ll figure that out once we get to the back end of the week."

The other players designated as inactive for the Giants are all healthy scratches: inside linebacker TJ Brunson, offensive linemen Jackson Barton and the newly promoted from the practice squad Kyle Murphy, and defensive lineman RJ McIntosh.

Cornerback Isaac Yiadom (calf) and receiver Golden Tate (knee), who were both listed as questionable for the Giants on their week-ending injury report, are both active.

Things appeared to look promising for both when Saturday's deadline passed without the Giants elevating anyone from the practice squad to provide added depth.

This week's game marks the return of offensive lineman Will Hernandez from the COVID-19 list. Rookie Shane Lemieux is projected to start this week's game, with Hernandez being worked into the mix as he looks to get his football stamina back after being isolated during his recovery.

Thus far, the Giants have only rotated their offensive tackles during games. Head coach Joe Judge said the offensive line rotation would extend to the guards, allowing Lemieux, Hernandez, and Kevin Zeitler to get strategically placed breathers.

But there's also an added benefit to the plan, according to Judge.

"It changes a little bit what the defense can do to attack you," he said. "They can’t single up on what just one guy does and what they’re trying to look. Maybe it alters how they approach each drive not knowing who’s going in."

"We’ve kind of talked internally and bounced a few things off. The one thing we’ve concluded is whatever the reasons on the other side may be, we like how it’s working for us and we’re going to keep on going with it."

Eagles Inactives

Cornerback Craig James (shoulder) was declared out by the Eagles Friday is the only injury-related scratch for the Eagles.

The rest of their inactive list includes quarterback Nate Sudfeld, receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, running back Jason Huntley, offensive tackle Brett Toth and receiver Quez Watkins.