New York Giants QB Daniel Jones Exits Game with Hamstring Injury

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Patricia Traina

Giants starting quarterback Daniel Jones suffered a hamstring strain to his right leg in the third quarter of the Giants game against the Bengals.

Jones was injured on the Giants' first possession of the third quarter when he ran on a first-down play, on which he picked up 7 yards. Jones appeared to land awkwardly on his right leg and grimaced as he grabbed the back of his leg. 

He got up and tried to continue, connecting with running back Wayne Gallman on a 1-yard pass, before again going down to the turf in discomfort.

Jones, according to Bengals beat writer Jay Morrison, jumped up and walked off under his own power, but the quarterback was seen going under the medical tent for further evaluation.

Jones, the Giants rushing yardage leader, was replaced by Colt McCoy, who finished the drive to set up a 40-yard field goal by Graham Gano that broke a 10-10 tie and gave the Giants a 13-10 lead.

On the Giants' ensuing drive, Jones initially came back into the game before again reaching for the back of his right leg. Jones exited the game, leaving it in McCoy's hands.

The Giants confirmed that Jones has a hamstring strain and said the quarterback's return is questionable. Jones was 16-of-27 for 213 yards and had six rushes for 19 yards when he left the game.  

