New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley Exits Cowboys Game with An Ankle Injury

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley exited the team's Week 5 game against the Dallas Cowboys with a left ankle injury.

The injury occurred with 6:17 left in the first quarter when Barkley collided with Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis on an incomplete pass intended thrown by Daniel Jones.

Barkley's ankle appeared to roll at an odd angle, and he immediately went down to the ground. He then got up and limped off the field and to the Giants bench, where the medical staff tended to him as he sat in frustration.

The FOX broadcast showed Barkley's ankle was noticeably swollen. Barkley was then carted off the field and to the locker room shortly after that.

The Giants initially said Barkley, who completed a comeback from a torn ACL suffered last season that required reconstructive surgery, was questionable to return before the running back was carted off the field.

Devontae Booker replaced Barkley.

