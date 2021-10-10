New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley Exits Cowboys Game with An Ankle Injury

October 10, 2021
Giants RB Saquon Barkley Exits Cowboys Game with An Ankle Injury

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Giants RB Saquon Barkley Exits Cowboys Game with An Ankle Injury

Giants running back Saquon Barkley rolls his ankle after colliding with cornerback Jourdan Lewis on a first-quarter incomplete pass play.
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley exited the team's Week 5 game against the Dallas Cowboys with a left ankle injury.

The injury occurred with 6:17 left in the first quarter when Barkley collided with Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis on an incomplete pass intended thrown by Daniel Jones. 

Barkley's ankle appeared to roll at an odd angle, and he immediately went down to the ground. He then got up and limped off the field and to the Giants bench, where the medical staff tended to him as he sat in frustration.

Oct 10, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs with the ball in the first inning against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
The FOX broadcast showed Barkley's ankle was noticeably swollen. Barkley was then carted off the field and to the locker room shortly after that.

The Giants initially said Barkley, who completed a comeback from a torn ACL suffered last season that required reconstructive surgery, was questionable to return before the running back was carted off the field.

Devontae Booker replaced Barkley.

Oct 10, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs with the ball in the first inning against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
