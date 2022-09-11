New York Giants Upset Tennesee Titans, 21-20

Tennesse Titans kicker Randy Bullock missed a 47-yard walk-off field goal as the New York Giants held on to a 21-20 Week 1 upset victory at Nissan Stadium.

Giants running back Saquon Barkley recorded his first 100-yard rushing performance since the 2019 season, including what turned out to be the game-winning two-point conversion, as the Giants overcame a 13-0 halftime deficit.

Barkley, who has been stressing how good he feels two years removed from a torn ACL, ripped off a 68-yard run in the Giants' first drive of the third quarter as part of a 90-yard scoring drive. The 68-yard run and 90-yard scoring drive were longer than any play from scrimmage and any scoring drive by the Giants offense last year.

Barkley capped off the scoring drive with a 4-yard touchdown run after reversing course from the right side to the left, where he had nothing but daylight. Unfortunately for the Giants, the extra point attempt failed when the snap went astray.

The Giants' hot start to the second half continued on the ensuing drive when quarterback Daniel Jones, who had been under duress most of the first half, connected with receiver Sterling Shepard on a 65-yard bomb to things up at 13-13.

The Titans overcame two self-inflicted penalties, including offensive holding and a delay of game, to push the ball down the field. Giants cornerback and former Titans defender Adoree' Jackson was flagged for defensive pass interference on a 2nd-and-10 at the Giant's 18-yard line.

After another Titans penalty, Titans receiver Dontrell Hilliard beat Giants inside linebacker Tae Crowder in a footrace to the end zone on a 23-yard touchdown reception from Tannehill to give the Titans the 20-13 lead and cap a nine-play, 75-yard scoring drive spanning 5:54.

Tennessee Titans running back Dontrell Hilliard (40) scores a touchdown during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Giants got a huge break with about ten minutes left in the fourth quarter when Titans punt returner Kyle Phillips muffed a punt and lost the handle, the loose ball recovered by Giants defensive back Justin Pinnock to give New York 1st-and-10 at the Titans' 11-yard line.

However, New York was unable to cash in on the turnover. Three plays into the drive, Jones threw an awful ball intended for Barkley on a wheel route in the corner of the end zone. The ill-advised throw was picked off by Titans defender Amani Hooker, who had Barkley well covered.

The Giants, showing fight, managed to grab the lead with 1:09 left in the game when Jones capped a big 12-play scoring drive that included picking up a 4th-and-1 on a naked bootleg.

Jones then connected on a play-action roll-out pass to fullback Chris Myarick for a 1-yard touchdown, and Barkley was on the receiving end of a shovel pass that went for the 2-point conversion to give the Giants the 21-20 lead.

The Titans gave the Giants one final scare on their final drive of the day, which began at their own 30-yard line. Tannehill drive his team 41 yards down to the Giant's 29-yard line, but Bullock, who had made two prior field goals, was wide left on his third attempt, which would have been the game-winner.

George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The win is the Giants' first on opening day since 2016 when they topped the Dallas Cowboys 20-19, that win also coming on September 11.

A Lackluster First Half

The Titans jumped to a 13-0 halftime lead as the Giants struggled to get anything going. The Giants managed just seven first downs, with six coming in the second quarter, and two of their six drives on offense were three-and-out.

Jones, who went 9 of 11 for 92 yards in the first half, was sacked on each of the team's first four drives. Jones also lost the handle on a ball when he was strip-sacked by Titans defensive lineman Jeffrey Simmons.

The defense, which held Titans running back Derrick Henry to 56 yards on 12 carries, allowed several chunk plays to the middle of the field.

And special teams coverage, a problem in the preseason, continued its struggles. The unit allowed a 46-yard punt return by Kyle Phillips following the Giants' opening drive that set up the Titans' first touchdown of the game, a 7-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Ryan Tannehill to receiver Dontrell Hilliard to cap a 5-play, 45-play drive.

The Titans also got two field goals from kicker Randy Bullock, one from 46 yards and one from 23 yards. The 23-yard field goal was set up by the Jones turnover caused by the Simmons strip sack when the big defensive lineman beat rookie offensive lineman Joshua Ezeudu and center Jon Feliciano.

Offensive Line Rotation Returns

If you thought the offensive line rotation deployed over the last two seasons by former head coach Joe Judge left the building when Judge did, think again.

While Shane Lemieux sits on injured reserve, Giants head coach Brian Daboll appears undecided about who his left guard will be moving forward. Daboll started veteran Ben Bredeson but then rotated Bredeson with rookie Joshua Ezeudu.

The final tally for the offensive line was eight quarterback hits and five sacks allowed.

Injury Report

Giants receiver Wan'Dale Robinson suffered a knee injury in the second quarter and was ruled out of the game. Robinson, who played in nine snaps, caught his lone pass target for five yards prior to exiting with his injury. He was spotted on the sideline in the second half in street clothes with a compression sleeve on his leg.

Giants defensive back Nick McCloud left the game in the fourth quarter with a hamstring injury.

Notes and Numbers

Receiver Kadarius Toney had a relatively quiet game as he wasn't featured much. Toney only got two snaps (out of 27) in the first half, and he didn't get his first touch of the game until the first play of the fourth quarter on a 19-yard jet sweep.

New York held Titans running back Derrick Henry to 82 yards on 21 carries, a 3.9 yards per carry average. The Titans rushing game finished with 93 yards on 26 carries (3.6 yards/carry).

Jones finished 17 of 21 for 188 yards and two touchdowns. It was his first two-touchdown game since November 28, 2021, in a 20-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Jones now has 12 games in which he's thrown for two or more touchdowns.

Barkley finished with 164 rushing yards on 18 carries (9.1/carry average). That's his third highest single game rushing total in his career.