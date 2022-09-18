New York Giants vs. Carolina Panthers: How to Watch, Odds, History and More

The New York Giants pulled off an upset 21-20 win in Tennessee last week, overcoming a 13-0 halftime deficit and riding the legs of running back Saquon Barkley, who rushed for a league-best 164 yards. The Giants now look to get 2-0 for the first time since the 2016 season when they host the 0-1 Carolina Panthers.

The Panthers, whom the Giants beat last year, have a new quarterback in Baker Mayfield, and they will have running back Christian McCaffrey back in the lineup after he missed last year's game due to injury.

The Panthers narrowly lost their Week 1 opener, 26-24, on a last-second field goal against the Cleveland Browns in what was supposed to be a revenge game for Mayfield, previously the Browns starting quarterback. Stopping McCaffrey, whom Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale said reminded him of legendary Lions running back Barry Sanders, given McCaffrey's elusiveness as a runner and receiver, will be a tall task for a Giants defense that last week had some adventures in coverage at the second level.

The Giants will also see a familiar face in Ben McAdoo, now the Panthers’ offensive coordinator. McAdoo was the Giants head coach from 2016-2017 and led the team to its only playoff berth since it won Super Bowl XLVI in 2011.

USA Today Sports

New York Giants (1-0) vs Carolina Panthers (0-1)

Date/Time: Sunday, September 18, 2022 at 1 PM ET

Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Regular Season History: The Panthers are 6-5 against the Giants all-time in the regular season. The last two matchups have been split, with the Giants winning 25-3 last season and the Panthers winning 33-31 in 2018 on a game-winning field goal by now-Giants kicker Graham Gano.

Live Stream: FuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV: FOX (Joe Davis, play-by-play. Daryl Johnston, analyst. Pam Oliver, sideline.)

Radio: WFAN 660AM (Bob Papa, play-by-play. Carl Banks, analyst. Howard Cross, sideline.) SiriusXM NFL Channel 230

Spread: New York Giants -1.5 (+100) | Carolina Panthers +1.5 (-118)

Moneyline: Giants (-125) | Carolina Panthers (+105)

Over/Under: 43.5 - Giants under (-110) | Carolina Panthers over (-110)

Coverage from Giants Country

First Touchdown Scorers (From SI Sportsbook)

RB Saquon Barkley (NYG): +430

RB Christian McCaffrey (CAR): +490

WR D.J. Moore (CAR): +1000

QB Daniel Jones (NYG): +1250

QB Baker Mayfield (CAR): +1250

Injury Report:

NYG CB Nick McCloud (hamstring) - OUT

NYG S Jason Pinnock (shoulder) - OUT

NYG CB Aaron Robinson (appendicitis) - OUT

NYG WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) - OUT

NYG OLB Azeez Ojulari (calf) - Doubtful

NYG OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee) - Doubtful

NYG WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring) - Questionable

CAR LB Brandon Smith (thigh) - Doubtful

CAR WR Shi Smith (groin) - Questionable

Referee: Ron Torbert

