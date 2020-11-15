SI.com
New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles | Gameday Blog & Discussion

Jackson Thompson

If there was ever a definitive moment for the Giants to have their backs against a wall, it's this game. 

If the Giants lose to the Eagles, against whom they haven't won a game in the last 1,470 days, then it will likely be New York's last relevant game of the season. 

But if the Giants (2-7) win, it will move them into a tie with the Eagles (3-4-1) for first place in the division and ensure that the Giants still have a lot of meaningful football left to play. 

No one knows how the season will play out for either team, but this game certainly marks a definitive turning point in the first-year tenure of Giants head coach Joe Judge. 

Will the Giants have a slim playoff chance to play for after this game, or will they be tasked with playing out a near-meaningless final stretch in December?

Based on how the Giants have played in recent weeks, they could very well be at their best for their most crucial game of the season. 

The Giants have taken steps toward overcoming many of their glaring issues from the beginning of the season while building on their strengths. 

They've managed to establish a running attack, quarterback Daniel Jones played a turnover-free game last week, and the defensive line is continuing to cause disruption for opposing offenses.

If the Giants can parlay that momentum against a first-place Eagles team coming off its bye week, they might be able to gain an early advantage and establish the cushion it needs to pull off a much-needed win against their bitter rival. 

The Giants could certainly use it, as they're looking to snap an eight-game losing streak against the Eagles and pull to 3-2 in division play for this year. 

Join in on the discussion below with your fellow Giants fans as led by Giants Country writer Jackson Thompson (@Jacksonbht), who will update you throughout the game.

What To Watch For:

  • The Giants are looking for two straight divisional wins for the first time since 2016.
  • QB Daniel Jones needs 95 more passing yards to reach 5,000 for his career.
  • The Giants are aiming for their seventh consecutive game with a turnover. Through Week 9, the Giants are tied for 2nd in the NFL in takeaways.
  • The Giants are aiming for their fifth consecutive game holding the opposing team under 100 yards rushing.
  • The Giants are aiming for their fifth consecutive game rushing for at least 100 yards.
  • The Giants are aiming for their tenth consecutive game with at least 2.0 sacks. The Giants 22.0 sacks through Week 9 are tied for 7th in the NFL.
