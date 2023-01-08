New York Giants Week 18 Inactive Report

Who's in and out in the Giants' Week 18 regular-season finale against the Eagles?

The New York Giants have made most of the players who received injury designations on Friday's injury report inactive for their Week 18 regular-season finale against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Those players include defensive lineman Leonard Williams (neck) and outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari (ankle), both of whom were declared out on Friday, and cornerback Adoree' Jackson (knee), who had a doubtful designation.

Center Jon Feliciano (back), who was listed as questionable, is active but is not expected to play this week.

The rest of the Giants' inactive list--all healthy scratches--include safety Julian Love, running back Saquon Barkley, tackle Andrew Thomas, and defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence.

Giants starting quarterback Daniel Jones is active but will only play if there is an emergency.

The Giants will start Davis Webb at quarterback this week, with Tyrod Taylor backing him up. Matt Breida and Gary Brightwell will get the snaps at running back.

On the offensive line, Nick Gates is expected to share snaps with Ben Bredeson at center. Matt Peart and Tyre Phillips are expected to see snaps at the tackles. Starting right guard Mark Glowinski is not expected to play this week.

Defensively, the Giants are expected to run a lot of dime with Williams and Lawrence inactive. The Giants will likely run two defensive linemen and rotate in different linebackers, including Oshane Ximines, Carter Coughlin, Cam Brown, Micah McFadden, and Landon Collins.

Speaking of linebackers, rookie Kayvon Thibodaux is not expected to see many, if any, snaps this week.

The Eagles inactives are quarterback Ian Book, running back Trey Sermon, cornerback Avonte Maddox, tackle Lane Johnson, and defensive end Josh Sweat.

Join the Giants Country Community