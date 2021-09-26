New York Giants Week 3 Inactive Report: TE Evan Engram, WR Kenny Golladay Active

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will have his full group of play makers available for only the second time since becoming the starting quarterback in 2019.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ -- This week, New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will have his entire group of playmakers against the Atlanta Falcons for only the second time in 28 games.

Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay, who was limited all week with a hip ailment that popped up despite the long weekend of rest following the team's Thursday night game last week, is active this week.

Golladay, listed as questionable on the Giants' final injury report, missed most of last season with a hip injury. However, head coach Joe Judge downplayed this latest injury for Golladay, saying that this particular injury wasn't tied in to what ended the receiver's season prematurely last year.

Golladay ran routes for a large group of Giants officials, coaches, and the medical staff before the game, including offensive coordinator Jason Garrett and general manager Dave Gettleman. After Golladay finished his workout, the group remained in a circle to presumably weigh their options with Golladay based on what they had seen.

In other injury news, tight end Evan Engram will make his 2021 season debut for the team this weekend against the Falcons.

Engram, who missed the first two games of the season with a calf injury suffered during the preseason finale, is active despite being listed as questionable on the Giants' final Week 3 injury report.

Engram was limited this past week in practice, but he hinted that he might be ready to go when he spoke to reporters on Friday.

"I had a great week, a really good recovery," he said. "Been doing really well with our trainers, they always do a good job. This week has been really fun back out there with the guys, so it’s going to come down to the rest of today, tomorrow and then it’s up to (Head Coach) Joe (Judge). I feel good about it."

Engram has only made it through one season without missing any games due to injury, that being last year. He also came close to making it through an entire season in his rookie campaign in 2017, which also happened to be his best statistical year in which he caught 64 out of 115 pass targets for 722 yards and six touchdowns, all career highs.

Engram opined that he could bring versatility to the current offensive system.

"I’ve been a really versatile player throughout the years here, was a versatile player last year in the same offense," he said. "I think our tight ends have been playing great, doing their job, executing and making plays, so I just want to come in and add to that and do everything I can to put the team in position to win."

Since his rookie season, Engram has been something of an enigma, but in speaking Friday, he mentioned his desire to win when asked about specific goals.

"Obviously, I have my goals, I keep that to myself. I push myself every day to hold myself to a high standard, but I just want to do everything I can to help my team win."

The Giants inactive list includes safety Nate Ebner, who was on the injury report with a quad ailment. New York is now without Ebner and second-year linebacker Cam Brown (placed on injured reserve Saturday), both core special teams members. Their absences will challenge special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey to find ways to replace their contributions.

"We talk about this all the time with these guys. We’re making gumbo, you know what I mean?" McGaughey said.

"It just depends on who you have and what kind of gumbo you’re making that week. That’s our job as special teams coaches. We’ve got to make the adjustments. Whether it be Cam, whether it be whoever it is, we juggle those balls, we move the pieces around and make it fit."

The rest of the Giants inactive players are all healthy scratches and include cornerbacks Josh Jackson and Sam Beal, linebacker Justin Hilliard, and running back Devontae Booker.

Receiver Collin Johnson and linebacker Quincy Roche, who were inactive for the first two games this season, will see their first action this week.

The Falcons inactive players include top cornerback AJ Terrell (concussion), No. 2 receiver Russell Gage (ankle), and receiver Frank Darby (calf). Darby was also inactive in Week 2 with his injury.

Here is the complete list of the Falcons inactive players.

