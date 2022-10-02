New York Giants' Week 4 Inactive Report: No Surprises

East Rutherford, N.J. - The New York Giants Week 4 inactive report includes the five players--defensive backs Cor'Dale Flott (calf) and Nick McCloud (hamstring), receivers Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and Wan'Dale Robinson (knee), and defensive lineman Leonard Williams (knee)--who were declared out by the team on Friday.

Williams is missing his second career game with a sprained MCL. Last week, he was listed as doubtful on the injury report, even though he did not practice after injuring his knee in the Giants' Week 2 win over the Panthers.

Williams was once again unable to practice this week, but unlike the previous week, he was outside working with trainers on a side field rather than being kept inside to receive treatment. While the defensive lineman still has to get some practice time in before he's cleared to play, that he was outside working and not inside being treated was a positive sign.

This will be the second consecutive game that Toney has missed due to a hamstring. Toney, who missed all of the spring and was limited for most of the preseason, has struggled to stay healthy, appearing in just 12 of 21 games for the Giants since being drafted No. 20 overall in 2021.

Robinson, who sprained his MCL in the Week 1 win against the Titans, is missing his third straight game. He is thought to be eyeing a return in Week 5 against the Packers when the Giants travel to London.

The Giants' healthy scratchs are inside linebacker Austin Calitro and offensive lineman Tyre Phillips.

The Bears inactive list includes kicker Cairo Santos (personal), defensive backs Dane Cruikshank (hamstring) and Jaylon Johnson (quad), and running back David Montgomery (ankle/knee). All of them were previously declared out by the Bears before they arrived in New Jersey on Saturday.

Tight end Ryan Griffin (Achilles) was listed as doubtful on the Bears injury report Friday. Outside linebacker Matthew Adams (hamstring) was also on the Bears injury report under the "doubtful" designation.

Offensive tackle Ja'Tyre Carter is a healthy scratch for Chicago.

Join the Giants Country Community