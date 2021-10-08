New York Giants Week 5 Final Injury Report Revealed

Left tackle Andrew Thomas lands as questionable on the Giants final Week 5 injury report, as he continues to be noticeably bothered by a foot ailment that has cut into his practice availability.

New York Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas, the team's most consistent and best offensive lineman thus far this season, continues to deal with a foot ailment that has significantly cut into his practice time this week and which has left him as a game-time decision for Sunday's Week 5 game against Dallas.

Thomas was listed as a non-participant in Wednesday's walkthrough practice, a projection made by the team. On Thursday, he was limited, showing a very notable limp during the part of practice open to the media. Then on Friday, he was listed as a limited participant, ending with a questionable designation for Sunday's game could be a game-time decision.

Thomas has allowed six quarterback pressures in 182 pass-block snaps, tying him for 15th among NFL offensive tackles with at least 127 pass-block snaps. That's a significant difference from last year's rookie season, where his pressures were among the highest at his position.

Thomas said that his injury popped up during last week's game against the Saints, and he confirmed it was to the same foot on which he had surgery in January. He also confirmed that he worked as part of a rotation with Nate Solder and Matt Peart at left tackle.

"I think everyone at this point in the season is dealing with some kind of nick or bump," head coach Joe Judge said of Thomas before Friday's practice. "We’ll see where he is coming out of (Friday)."

If Thomas, who will test out his foot before the game Sunday, is unable to play, Solder will move over from right tackle to fill the spot, and second-year man Peart will get the start at right tackle. The Giants will also presumably call up an offensive tackle from their practice squad for depth Sunday.

In other injury news, receivers Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton have been declared out of Sunday's game. Shepard and Slayton, who missed last week's contest against the Saints, are dealing with hamstring strains.

This week they were able to do some work on a side field with a trainer, which is a sign of progress, but neither has made enough progress to be cleared for the game.

Safety Jabrill Peppers (hamstring) has also been declared out of the game Sunday. Peppers' role on defense will likely be filled by Xavier McKinney, who played some safety and some slot cornerback for the Giants of late.

If that happens, cornerback Adoree' Jackson could see some more snaps at the nickel this week, with rookie Rodarius Williams stepping in to play a more significant role as the outside cornerback when Jackson is in the slot.

Meanwhile, receiver/kickoff returner C.J. Board, who did not receive an injury designation despite being on this week's report with a clavicle injury, will likely handle the punt return duties in Peppers' absence. All eyes will be looking to see if the Giants finally give rookie Kadarius Toney a chance to return kickoffs this week.

Offensive lineman Ben Bredeson (hand) was also declared out of Sunday's game.

More from Giants Country

Join the Giants Country Community

Become a premium Fan Nation member and get access to all of Fan Nation’s premium content plus a subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click here for more information or to begin your free 30-day trial.