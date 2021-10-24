New York Giants Week 7: Why They Will Win, Why They Won't, and a Prediction

The New York Giants Week 7 game against the Carolina Panthers is probably the last of the winnable games they have on their schedule for a while. Can they pull it off?

The New York Giants celebrate Marvel Comics Superheroes Day at MetLife Stadium with a special commemorative comic book featuring six players (Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones, Blake Martinez, Leonard Williams, Sterling Shepard, and Logan Ryan--immortalized in an action-adventure cartoon storyline with the Avengers.

In real life, the Giants look more like a MASH unit thanks to a slew of injuries that has torn through the roster, especially on the offensive side of the ball. The Giants are also playing at home, where they have yet to win a game this season and are 3-8 under head coach Joe Judge.

But as is the case every week, there is always a chance--some weeks more than others--for the Giants to surprise.

Why the Giants Will Win

The Panthers might have declared their intention to run the ball as much as possible against the Giants, but quarterback Sam Darnold will have to throw it at some point. And when Darnold has been under pressure t his year, he's completed just 51.4 percent of his pass attempts, with one touchdown and four interceptions.

The Giants pass rush has been in hibernation thus far this season. If it's ever going to awaken from its slumber, this would be the game to do it.

The Panthers offensive line has given up 12 sacks over the last three games, is ranked 27th in pass-blocking efficiency (81.0 rate), and whose 84 pressures allows is fifth-most in the league.

If the Giants can force a few mistakes from Darnold (and catch some of those interceptions that might come their way), that sure would go a long way to helping a significantly understaffed offensive unit who would no doubt welcome as many short fields as they can get on which to work.

Why They Won't

Sunday might be Marvel Superhero day, but these Giants have proven unsuccessful in defeating the biggest arch-enemy of all, the injury bug. New York will be without top playmakers such as Saquon Barkley, Kenny Golladay, and Kadarius Toney. And while they should have Darius Slayton, Sterling Shepard, and Evan Engram available, it remains to be seen how effective those three will be.

And did I mention that left tackle Andrew Thomas is out for the next three games, leaving Matt Peart to handle the left tackle spot and Nate Solder to handle the right tackle spot?

That means the Giants are on their sixth starting offensive line combination in seven games against a pass rush that ranks sixth in league with a 7.62 sack percentage rate of opposing quarterbacks.

Prediction

In his video appearance on the LockedOn Giants podcast (link below), Giants Country's Gene Clemons said it best. The constant state of flux this Giants team has had to go through because of the injuries has robbed it of any chance of building continuity.

Combine that with a defense that has struggled to stop the run and has struggled to defend the middle of the field, and it's tough to pick this team to win a game that would be a very winnable matchup under normal circumstances.

Panthers 24, Giants 20

