NFC Championship: San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles: How to Watch and More

Can the Eagles knock off the 49ers to earn their first trip to the Super Bowl since 2017?

The Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers are in a prime position to make this one of the greatest NFC Championship games.

The Eagles have been on fire all season, with a 14-3 record during the regular season and a dominating win in the Divisional round. They’ve been rolling and don’t plan on stopping anytime soon.

They average 236 passing yards per game (8th) and 28.6 points per game, the second-best in the league, only behind Kansas City. Can’t forget to mention the Eagles defense, who totaled 70 sacks during the regular season and boast a strong front seven.

The 49ers started the season 3-4 after seven weeks. What’s happened since? They’ve rattled off 12 straight wins despite losing Jimmy Garoppolo and replacing him with rookie Brock Purdy. Purdy started seven games, including two playoff games, and threw for 16 touchdowns with just three interceptions. It certainly helps to have Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, and George Kittle, who have all raved about the rookie sensation as of late. San Francisco also has one of the best defenses in the league, allowing 16.8 points per game, the least in the NFL.

It’s shaping up to be a good one in Philadelphia on Sunday. The winner will punch their ticket to Super Bowl LVII.

San Francisco 49ers (15-4) at Philadelphia Eagles (15-3)

Date/Time: Sunday, January 29, 2023 at 3pm ET

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

Playoff History: This will be just the second playoff matchup between both teams. Their only previous playoff game was during the 1996 Wild Card round, with the Niners winning 14-0.

Live Stream: fuboTV

TV: FOX (Kevin Burkhardt, Play-By-Play. Greg Olsen, Analyst. Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi, Sideline)

Radio: SiriusXM National Broadcast: Channel 88

Spread: San Francisco 49ers +2.5 (+100) | Philadelphia Eagles -2.5 (-118)

Moneyline: San Francisco 49ers (+125) | Philadelphia Eagles (-150)

Total: 46.5 - 49ers Over (-110) | Eagles Under (-110)

First Touchdown Scorers (from SI Sportsbook)

RB Christian McCaffrey (SF): +540

WR A.J. Brown (PHL): +775

QB Jalen Hurts (PHL): +775

RB Miles Sanders (PHL): +800

WR DeVonta Smith (PHL): +950

Injuries

SF QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot): OUT

SF RB Elijah Mitchell (groin): Questionable

SF CB Ambry Thomas (ankle): Questionable

Referee: John Hussey