NFC Championship: San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles: How to Watch and More
The Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers are in a prime position to make this one of the greatest NFC Championship games.
The Eagles have been on fire all season, with a 14-3 record during the regular season and a dominating win in the Divisional round. They’ve been rolling and don’t plan on stopping anytime soon.
They average 236 passing yards per game (8th) and 28.6 points per game, the second-best in the league, only behind Kansas City. Can’t forget to mention the Eagles defense, who totaled 70 sacks during the regular season and boast a strong front seven.
The 49ers started the season 3-4 after seven weeks. What’s happened since? They’ve rattled off 12 straight wins despite losing Jimmy Garoppolo and replacing him with rookie Brock Purdy. Purdy started seven games, including two playoff games, and threw for 16 touchdowns with just three interceptions. It certainly helps to have Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, and George Kittle, who have all raved about the rookie sensation as of late. San Francisco also has one of the best defenses in the league, allowing 16.8 points per game, the least in the NFL.
It’s shaping up to be a good one in Philadelphia on Sunday. The winner will punch their ticket to Super Bowl LVII.
San Francisco 49ers (15-4) at Philadelphia Eagles (15-3)
Date/Time: Sunday, January 29, 2023 at 3pm ET
Venue: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA
Playoff History: This will be just the second playoff matchup between both teams. Their only previous playoff game was during the 1996 Wild Card round, with the Niners winning 14-0.
Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV: FOX (Kevin Burkhardt, Play-By-Play. Greg Olsen, Analyst. Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi, Sideline)
Radio: SiriusXM National Broadcast: Channel 88
Spread: San Francisco 49ers +2.5 (+100) | Philadelphia Eagles -2.5 (-118)
Moneyline: San Francisco 49ers (+125) | Philadelphia Eagles (-150)
Total: 46.5 - 49ers Over (-110) | Eagles Under (-110)
First Touchdown Scorers (from SI Sportsbook)
- RB Christian McCaffrey (SF): +540
- WR A.J. Brown (PHL): +775
- QB Jalen Hurts (PHL): +775
- RB Miles Sanders (PHL): +800
- WR DeVonta Smith (PHL): +950
Injuries
- SF QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot): OUT
- SF RB Elijah Mitchell (groin): Questionable
- SF CB Ambry Thomas (ankle): Questionable
Referee: John Hussey
