Packers 31, Giants 13 | By the Numbers

The New York Giants (2-10) were unable to keep pace with the Green Bay Packers (9-3) on Sunday afternoon, suffering their 10th loss of the year in blowout fashion in front of a largely Packers-friendly crowd in their own home stadium.

Now in the midst of a near-franchise-record eight-game losing streak, New York is running out of time to salvage some semblance of respectability before the season comes to a close. However, next week’s divisional clash with the Philadelphia Eagles (5-7) could provide Big Blue with the perfect opportunity to do just that.

However, before we look ahead to next week, let’s take one last look back at Week 13; this time, by the numbers.

2

Aldrick Rosas nailed both of his field goal attempts against the Packers on Sunday, marking just the second time this season that the embattled kicker has made multiple field goals in a single contest.

3

Daniel Jones’ three interceptions on Sunday tied the single-game season-high he set in Week 6 against the New England Patriots. Interestingly enough, Sunday’s game also marks the first time that Jones has tossed multiple picks in a single contest since that game against the Pats.

4

Despite the sloppy conditions, New York actually played a pretty clean game against Green Bay in Week 13. The Giants were flagged a season-low four times against the Packers and when they did see flags, it wasn’t for major infractions, as Big Blue accumulate just 31 penalty yards on the day; another season-low.

6

Jones’ fumbling issues have been well-documented this year, but Sunday’s fumble against the Packers has put the rookie signal-caller dangerously close to making the wrong kind of NFL history. The Duke product has now fumbled in six consecutive games, just three less than the single-season record nine set by Lamar Jackson last season.

8

The Giants have lost eight consecutive games this year after falling to the Packers on Sunday, the longest losing streak the franchise has experienced since the 2004 season. If they lose next week to the Eagles, they will set a new franchise mark.

23

Aaron Rodgers threw at least four touchdown passes in a single game for the 23rd time in his career on Sunday afternoon, trailing only Peyton Manning (35), Drew Brees (34) and Tom Brady (29) for most career games with at least four scores through the air. Sunday’s game also marks the third time in Rodgers’ career in which he’s recorded four touchdown passes in a game against the Giants.

74.1

Including Green Bay’s successful fourth-down conversion in the third quarter, the Giants have now allowed opponents to successfully convert 74.1 percent of their fourth-down attempts this year, the worst mark in the league. The Packers’ lone attempt was also the first fourth-down conversion of 10-plus yards that New York has allowed this year.

103.2

After Sunday’s dominant performance (21-of-31, 243 yards, four TDs), Rodgers now owns a 103.2 career passer rating across five career games against the Giants, the third-best career passer rating against a team outside of the NFC North. Only the Los Angeles Rams (113.8) and Atlanta Falcons (111.1) have fared worse against Rodgers (min. five games).

335

Despite losing by 18 points, the Giants actually outgained the Packers 335 to 322 in total yards on Sunday afternoon, marking the first time since Week 4 that Big Blue eclipsed 300 total yards on offense since Week 4 (Washington Redskins). Sunday’s game was also the second time this season that New York outgained its opponent and still lost (Outgained Arizona Cardinals 263-245 in Week 7, lost 27-21).

2,374

Daniel Jones may have struggled against the Packers, but he did make a little franchise history with his performance. After Sunday’s 240-yard performance, the Duke product set a new Giants record for most yards passing in a rookie season with 2,374 on the year. The previous rookie record was held by Charlie Conerly, who set the mark during the 1948 NFL season.