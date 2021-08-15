Risers and Fallers from New York Giants' 2021 Preseason Opening Loss

Here are a few players who stood out in the Giants' preseason loss to the Jets...and a few who didn't.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. --The New York Giants lost their preseason opener to the New York Jets, 12-7, but the game wasn't nearly as close as the score indicated.

Not that it mattered, mind you, as it's only preseason. But what did matter was that the Giants offense, which other than for four-fifths of the starting offensive line sat its starters, couldn't get anything going.

Still, there were a handful of players who when given the opportunity to shine did so, and then there were others who struggled. So without further ado, here are the risers and fallers from the Giants' preseason opener.

Fans in the parking lot of MetLife Stadium before the start of the New York Giants vs. New York Jets preseason game on Saturday, August 14, 2021. T Michael Karas/NorthJersey.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Risers

WR David Sills V - Receiver David Sills V hasn't played in a game since the 2019 preseason when a broken leg ost him last year. But in his first game action since his injury, Sills, a hee's done in practice, made the most of his opportunities.

Sills finished as the Giants leading receiver, catching three out of five pass targets for 49 yards, including a big 37-yarder just before the two-minute warning in the first half on a drive the ultimately stalled. Those weren't exactly Victor Cruz-like numbers, but Sills continues to make a very strong vase to earn one of the final roster spots at receiver.

NT Danny Shelton - Shelton is not only a large human being but also a mobile and somewhat athletic one who came through on a big 4th-and-1 to drop Jets running back Ty Johnson for a loss of one yard on the Jets first series of the second quarter.

The Giants took over on downs on their own 43-yard line, but unfortunately, what was shaping up to be a promising drive ended on Corey Clement's fumble.

LB Carter Coughlin - Coughlin put his versatility to good use this evening at both inside and outside linebacker. He finished with five tackles (four solos), including one tackle for a loss. He also recorded a sack and forced a third-quarter fumble while delivering solid edge contain.

The performance was simply a continuation of Coughlin's strong summer in which he admirably filled in for starter Blake Martinez when Martinez was on the reserve/COVI-19 list.

CB Rodarius Williams - The sixth-round rookie continues to impress and show no hesitation in going against the big boys. Williams finished as the team leader in tackles with eight (six solos) and had that big fumble recovery off of linebacker Tae Crowder's forced fumble.

Williams scooped the ball up and looked like he had room to run to daylight, except the turf monster tripped him up. Still, his 29-yard fumble return was good enough to set up the Giants' first successful scoring drive that coming in the fourth quarter.

WR Matt Cole - With the Giants in search of a pair of solid punt gunners for the season, Cole delivered a nice case when he beat a solo block and managed to stop a punt from going into the end zone, also doing a nice job of keeping himself from going into the end zone. Cole also had two assisted tackles on special teams--not bad for a guy who was added to the roster after the start of training camp.

Fallers

OL Kenny Wiggins - Never mind that Wiggins, who was filling in for Shane Lemieux as the starting left guard, suffered an ankle injury. Simply put, Wiggins, against different competition, had his share of struggles.

He allowed a quarterback pressure and a sack on the Giants opening drive, and while he did later redeem himself once the Jets put in their second and third-string defense, he suffered the ankle injury.

RB Corey Clement - Clement has drawn rave reviews for being a better and more decisive runner than Devontae Booker this summer. Still, this week, Clement reminded everyone why the Giants gave a bigger contract to Booker, who had three carries for 12 yards.

Clement, who has fumbled once every 27.1 regular-season carries in his career, lost the handle on the ball deep in the red zone, a huge stain on an otherwise impressive showing.

Ask any coach what he values most about ball handlers, and they'll tell you the number one characteristic they look for: ball security. Based on this game alone, Clement probably didn't cost himself a roster spot, but he will unless he cleans that up.

