Giants' Saquon Dons Special Holiday Cleats | SEE IT

Giants looking to spoil Vikings holiday with their first win at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Is New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley trying to tell the Minnesota Vikings something with his choice of pre-game cleats?

Barkley was spotted pre-game wearing a pair of cleats emblazoned with the fictional Grinch character from Dr. Seuss's "The Grinch" about a lizard-like creature out to destroy Christmas for the residents of the fictitious town of Whoville.

As for Barkley, his Giants need a win against the Vikings to ensure they have a chance at clinching their first postseason berth since 2016 by the end of the day (assuming they also get losses from any two of Washington, Detroit, and Seattle).

The Vikings? They already clinched a postseason berth by winning the NFC North, but they are looking to pass the Philadelphia Eagles for the No. 1 playoff seed and a first-round bye.

If the Giants end up winning and the Eagles, minus starting quarterback Jalen Hurts, take care of business against the Cowboys, Minnesota will have to settle for the No. 2 seed, which, depending on how the bottom of the NFC playoff race falls, could have them facing the Giants in a rematch should New York be able to grab the seventh and final seed.

