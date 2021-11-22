Tom Brady Reveals His Favorite NFL Team to Beat

And it should come as no surprise to Giants fans who that team is.

It took 22 years and two teams, but Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has finally accomplished a milestone that not many people can lay claim to.

Brady has beaten all 32 NFL teams at least once, including the New England Patriots, with whom he spent 20 of his seasons, that win coming earlier his year.

So during the October 4 episode of his SiriusXM podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray,” Brady was asked which team gives him the most satisfaction in beating and which one does he like beating the least.

His answers should come as little surprise.

"The team I would love to beat the most is the Giants, there’s no doubt about that because they’ve taken away some really, you know, I’ve always joked with Eli [Manning] but, yeah, and I think he likes that I bring it up all the time. So to bring it up again, I do not like losing to those guys, so when we beat them, I love that.

And the team I like to beat the least is obviously the Patriots. Again, those are my guys, man. Those are the other warriors that I went to battle with for so long. I’ve had a lot of battles over the years with different teams. There’s a lot of mutual respect in pro sports, but glad I’m through with the one last night.”

The Giants are 5-1 against Brady in the regular season, but they've always managed to play Brady's teams closely over the course of those six games.

Except for a 35-15 win on October 10, 2019, Brady's last game as a member of the Patriots, the average margin of victory for a Brady-led team over the Giants has been 3.75 points.

But it's the two Super Bowl losses that Brady took at the hands of the Giants and now retired quarterback Eli Manning that still bothers the future Hall of Famer.

The Giants famously upset the Patriots in Super Bowl XLII 17-14 on a fourth-quarter game-winning drive engineered by Manning. That upset victory thwarted Brady's quest to add his name to another historical milestone, as the loss spoiled New England's quest for a perfect season.

In 2011, the Giants again upset Brady and the Patriots, this time in Super Bowl XLVI by 21-17. As was the case in the previous Super Bowl meeting, the Giants won the game on a fourth-quarter game-winning drive, this one coming when running back Ahmad Bradshaw fell into the end zone for the go-ahead score with 57 seconds left in regulation.

Brady and the Patriots got the ball back--for Brady, having just about a minute of football time is an eternity given how quickly he processes things and gets the ball out of his hands. But after getting to his own 49-yard line, Brady's deep pass over the middle intended for tight end Aaron Hernandez on a 3rd-and-5 was knocked away by safety Kenny Phillips, sealing the upset victory for the Giants.

