SI.com
GiantsCountry
HomeNewsFilmGame DayBig Blue+Lockedon Giants
Search

Why Washington Head Coach Ron Rivera Went For Two vs. Giants

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Jackson Thompson

The New York Giants and Washington Football Team appeared headed to overtime on Sunday after the latter scored a would-be game-tying touchdown in the final minute. 

But instead of attempting the extra point to tie the game and send it to overtime, Washington head coach Ron Rivera made a decision that ultimately gave the Giants their first win of the season when he kept his offense on the field for a two-point conversion attempt. 

The attempt was unsuccessful, and the Giants (1-5) ended up with the win, 20-19, moving ahead of Washington (1-5) in the NFC East standings thanks to the head-to-head tiebreaker. 

"The only way to learn how to win is to play to win," Rivera said when asked about his decision. "I told them in the locker room, I said guys 'I play to win,' that's part of my philosophy. 

"The mentality has to be we have to do certain things to win football games and if taking a little gamble is part of it then that's what I'm doing ... The players wanted to go for it, but it was my decision."

Washington quarterback Kyle Allen, who led the offense 80 yards in 10 plays to score the final touchdown, put his team in position to win one way or another with a 22-yard touchdown to Cam Sims.

But on the two-point attempt, Allen found himself under some heavy pressure by a Giants defense that had just installed that look on Friday, a look that Giants cornerback James Bradberry said was based on another look the Giants defense has run before. 

Under pressure by Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence and linebacker Blake Martinez, Allen couldn't manage more than a last-ditch wobbler that fell onto the MetLife Stadium end zone turf.

"It looked like they might have been going Cover-0 at the snap, but they bluffed out," Allen said. "I looked around and didn't have much, and we had good protection, so I wanted to get out and try to make the play. 

"I got flushed to the left and got stuck on their guys. I thought I might have a chance to run it in, but I think it was [Giants safety] Jabrill [Peppers] who took a good angle and ran me down. 

"It's tough man--you want to give our guys a chance to make a guy on that play but I'm glad we went for it on two, that's our mentality, but I wish we'd gotten it."

Despite playing in an empty home stadium, the Giants still have a home-field advantage to thank for the win. Part of what played into Rivera's decision to go for two was that overtime typically favors the home team. 

"I believe over time favors the home team, but when you're on the road, my mentality is if you're down there and you need two yards you have to go for it," Rivera said.

Rivera's thinking of home-field circumstance doesn't quite line up with recent history between the two teams, however. 

Had Rivera opted to tie the game and go to overtime, it would have been the second consecutive overtime contest between Washington and the Giants. 

Last December, the two teams went into overtime at FedEx Field, but it was the visiting the Giants that came out with the 41-35 road victory.

Rivera wasn't the coach for Washington back then but insisted on avoiding overtime in this one. 

Rivera had the support of his players on the decision, even before the team scored the initial touchdown.

When the Washington offense came onto the field with a seven-point deficit late in the fourth quarter, tight end Logan Thomas even anticipated that his offense would go for two if they made it to the endzone. 

"I fully expected it," Thomas said. "At the start of the drive, I told the offense 'let's go score and go for two.' I think everybody around the league knows who Ron is and how Ron is so I expected it and I think we expected it too."

The Giants were the dubious beneficiaries of Rivera's decision and their timely defense in Week 6, and it was good enough to earn their first victory of 2020 and head coach Joe Judge's tenure. 

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Why the New York Giants Should Trade Tight End Evan Engram

Evan Engram is one of the most talented players on the Giants roster, but there is a case to be made in trading him. Here’s why.

Patricia Traina

by

dwum

New York Giants vs Washington Football Team | 5 Players to Watch

These five players are sure to draw plenty of attention during the Giants' Week 6 game against the Washington Football Team.

Jackson Thompson

by

Cowboyup

New York Giants Mailbag | The "Let's Fire Someone--Anyone!" Edition

Atlanta and Houston have already seen enough to make a move regarding their head coaches and general managers. So this week, many of the readers who wrote to the mailbag want to know if and when the Giants are going to do the same.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants - Washington Football Team Gameday Blog

Follow along with the Giants Country editorial team as we track the highlights, stats, and observations from the Giants' Week 6 game against the Washington Football Team.

Jackson Thompson

by

Cowboyup

New York Giants OT Andrew Thomas Benched After Being Late for Team Meeting

Giants head coach Joe Judge sheds light on the decision to bench rookie offensive tackle Andrew Thomas in the first quarter.

Patricia Traina

by

writerrad

New York Giants vs. Washington Football Team | How To Watch

Here's how to watch the Giants' Week 6 divisional matchup against the Washington Football Team.

Jackson Thompson

by

ptraina

New York Giants | Stats That Mattered in 20-19 Week 6 Win Over Washington Football Team

Breaking down some of the numbers in the Giants first win of the Joe Judge era.

Patricia Traina

Impact Players? Yeah, the Giants Have a Few

Are there any players on the Giants' roster that present legitimate concerns for opposing offenses?

Jackson Thompson

by

Jackson Thompson

New York Giants Hold on in 20-19 Thriller Over Washington Football Team

The Giants finally got head coach Joe Judge his first win.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants Bench Andrew Thomas Against Washington Football Team

Thomas has struggled in his first five weeks as a starter.

Patricia Traina