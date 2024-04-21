New York Giants 2024 Draft Preview: Best Defensive Line Fits
The New York Giants' defense is set up for success in 2024, starting with their strong defensive line. Dexter Lawrence, the former 2019 first-round pick, highlights the group. Lawrence has stacked together two remarkable seasons that catapulted him to one of the league's best along the interior. Over the last two years, his pass rush ability has stood out, totaling 12 sacks, 49 quarterback hits, and 61 pressures during that span.
The Giants had another notable defensive lineman along the interior in Leonard Williams, but he was traded to the Seahawks midseason for a 2024 second-round pick. That allowed younger players, such as DJ Davidson and Jordon Riley, to get more shine. Riley especially showed flashes in his little playing time, totaling eight tackles and one for loss in eight games. Davidson recorded 0.5 sacks and one tackle for loss in 15 games in 2023.
They also have veteran Rakeem Nuñez-Roches for another year, brought in last offseason to help bolster the depth around Lawrence. The Giants signed another veteran, Jordan Phillips, who had 15 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and two tackles for loss for the Bills last season. Timmy Horne and Ryder Anderson round out the rest of the depth behind the other players.
General manager Joe Schoen hailed from a Bills team that prioritized defensive line depth, which is why the Giants follow the same pattern. While the Giants likely won't draft a top defensive lineman with the No.6 overall pick, they could very well select one on Days 2 or 3.
Can the Giants afford to have Dexter Lawrence off the field?
The big question heading into 2024 is whether the Giants can bring in reliable depth behind Lawrence. When he's off the field, the Giants struggle to stop the run and rush the passer. It feels like they couldn't rely on the guys behind him to step in for a few snaps while their star defensive tackle takes a breather.
This is likely where the Giants could turn to the draft earlier than most expect to answer this question. They have a history of drafting solid interior defensive linemen, such as Dalvin Tomlinson and Linval Joseph. This is also a solid defensive line class, so if the value is there, it shouldn't surprise anyone to see the Giants select one.
Potential Prospects
Day 1: Jer'Zhan Newton (Illinois)
Again, the Giants are likely not going to take a defensive lineman in the first round, especially at No.6. Even in a trade-down, there are likely better players they'd consider selecting depending on how far they'd go back. Regardless, a potential Day 1 prospect they brought in for a top-30 visit was Illinois DT Jer'Zhan Newton.
Newton is an athletic, explosive, and disruptive defensive tackle who can both stop the run and rush the passer. The six-foot-two, 304-pound Newton had 26 tackles and 7.5 sacks last season, steadily increasing his sack numbers every year at Illinois. He incorporates solid pass-rush moves and could benefit from learning under defensive line coach Andre Patterson. Again, it's likely not happening, but it's a fun pairing to think about next to Lawrence.
Day 2: Kris Jenkins Jr (Michigan)
The son and nephew of former NFL defensive tackle Kris Jenkins and Cullen Jenkins; the younger Jenkins would be a solid option on Day 2 if he makes it there. Jenkins had 17 tackles and 2.5 sacks last season for the Wolverines.
Jenkins is a solid run defender and can rush the passer. However, he needs to refine his technique more in pass-rush moves. His athleticism flashes on tape; he just needs to be more consistent when doing so. Another player that could benefit from learning under Andre Patterson, as well as playing with veterans in Lawrence, Nuñez-Roches, and Phillips.
Day 3: Pheldarius Payne (Virginia Tech)
Another player the Giants brought in for a top-30 visit, Payne's stock is slowly rising as the draft draws closer. Payne finished last season with 31 tackles and four sacks for the Hokies, showing his explosiveness and ability to stop the run with ten tackles for a loss.
The likely reason for Payne's late rise was his stellar pro day after he ran a 4.85 40-yard dash at 285 pounds. The athleticism and tools are there to work with, making Payne another solid option for the Giants looking for value in the later rounds.
- Follow and like us on Facebook.
- Submit your questions for our mailbag.
- Follow Patricia Traina on Instagram.
- Check out the Giants Country YouTube Channel.
- Subscribe and like the LockedOn Giants YouTube Channel