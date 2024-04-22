New York Giants 2024 Draft Preview: Best Inside Linebacker Fits
What was once considered a major weakness on the Giants' defense turned into a real strength over the course of just one season. The Giants signed linebacker Bobby Okereke last offseason, and it has certainly worked in their favor so far. He recorded 149 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, ten pass deflections, 2.5 sacks, and two interceptions while appearing in every defensive snap in 2023.
Another reason the position became a strength was the rise of Micah McFadden, who stepped up in his second year. In 2023, McFadden recorded 101 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, one sack, and an interception. He still needs to work on some areas, especially after missing 22 tackles (17.9 percent), but if he can clean those up, he is still be a viable No.2 inside linebacker next to Okereke.
The Giants brought back Carter Coughlin, mainly for special teams value, but he's listed as a depth piece behind Okereke and McFadden. They also added veteran Matthew Adams, another special teams signing who can provide solid play on the inside if need be. Darrian Beavers, Isaiah Simmons, and Dyontae Johnson round out the rest of the depth at the position.
This isn't a strong inside linebacker class, and the Giants haven't given any indication they're making the position a priority (nor do they really need to). Still, one can never have too many at any position group, given how injuries play into the mix, so it will be of interest to see if they add to this group via the draft.
Biggest Question: Where does Isaiah Simmons fit in?
The Giants' pre-Week 1 trade for Isaiah Simmons looked like a great move last year, as his athleticism was coveted for what was a 'positionless' defense, according to former coordinator Wink Martindale. The Giants re-signed Simmons to a one-year deal a few weeks back, but new defensive coordinator Shane Bowen said he doesn't know exactly where Simmons would play in 2024.
Simmons is listed as a hybrid ILB/S and spent time in various positions in 2023. He had 50 tackles, two tackles for loss, and an interception in 17 games last year while appearing in just 33% of defensive snaps. Given his versatility, he probably won't be a true inside linebacker, but Simmons is listed as the first depth piece behind Okereke and McFadden and is a very good (and flexible) option for various sub-packages.
Potential Prospects
Day 1: Payton Wilson (NC State)
There probably isn't an inside linebacker with a Day 1 grade in this draft. However, Wilson might have been in consideration for Day 1 if it weren't for his injury history, which includes a shoulder injury that sidelined him for most of the 2021 season.
Wilson, who turns 24 by draft night, thrives in space and has an exceptional ability to mirror running backs and tight ends. His speed and acceleration are why he's considered the top inside linebacker in the class.
His 4.4 speed and athleticism make him a fun fit in the Giants' defense. Wilson had 138 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, and six sacks last year, which earned him the 2023 Dick Butkus Award given to the best linebacker in college football.
Day 2: Jeremiah Trotter Jr (Clemson)
The son of former Eagles linebacker Jeremiah Trotter, Trotter could be an intriguing Day 2 selection if the Giants want to invest in one that highly. Last season for the Tigers, Trotter had 54 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and 5.5 sacks. He has solid speed and athleticism but needs to work on missed tackles.
Trotter also plays coverage well and does a good job getting his hands up in passing lanes to cause deflections. While he does need work in the run game, he's not afraid to lay big hits on ball carriers. Trotter is also effective when used on blitzes and can occasionally rush the passer. He also has no injury concerns, which is an intriguing aspect of drafting him.
Day 3: Marist Liufau (Notre Dame)
Liufau would be a developmental player, likely starting on special teams and then trying to make his mark on defense if given the opportunity. He's versatile, as he can line up at inside linebacker but can shift to the outside, where his solid pass-rush ability comes from. Liufau had 44 tackles, six tackles for loss, and three sacks for the Fighting Irish last season.
The one key flaw of Liufau's game is his tackling form, which won't translate well to the NFL. His pad level is too high, and he'll miss a lot of tackles in the league if he continues to do that. Besides that, he's an effective blitzer and can move from sideline to sideline well.
