New York Giants 2024 Draft Preview: Best Outside Linebacker Fits
Since Joe Schoen became general manager, the New York Giants have invested heavily in the outside linebacker position. Before he arrived, the Giants didn't have a standout pass rusher on the team, with many different players coming through and not making an impact. Outside of Markus Golden, they had players such as Lorenzo Carter, Oshane Ximines, and Kyler Fackrell, among others, to rush the passer in previous years who didn't quite work out.
Things changed quickly once Schoen took control of the helm. His first-ever draft pick as a general manager was Kayvon Thibodeaux, selected fifth overall in 2022. Thibodeaux had a slow rookie year, but in Year 2, he had something of a breakout season, totaling 11.5 sacks to lead the team in that category.
Most recently, Schoen made a blockbuster trade to acquire Brian Burns from the Carolina Panthers. Burns had eight sacks in 16 games last season but didn't get many pass-rushing opportunities, considering the Panthers were almost always down and out by the fourth quarter.
It also didn't help that he didn't have a legitimate bookend opposite of him to force opposing offenses to "pick their poison." Regardless, Burns is a budding star whom the Giants are counting on heavily this season after giving him a five-year, $141 million extension.
Behind Thibodeaux and Burns is Azeez Ojulari, who looked to have a promising career after an 8.5-sack rookie campaign. Unfortunately for Ojulari, his body has held him back from producing. He could muster up 5.5 sacks in 2022 but only appeared in seven games. In 2023, he had just 2.5 sacks in 11 games. Once viewed as a potential every-down player, Ojuari will likely be a situational pass rusher in this, his contract year.
The rest of the depth at outside linebackers are Boogie Basham, Tomon Box, Benton Whitley, and Jeremiah Martin. Not all of them will make the 53-man roster, and it remains to be seen who among them will step up.
Whoever does, the Giants will no doubt embrace it as a team that can never have too many pass rushers, and we're sure that an abundance of guys capable of getting after the quarterback will be embraced by new defensive coordinator Shane Bowen.
Will the Giants draft another edge rusher? If they are, it probably won't happen until Day 3 because they already have two potential stars in the position. But with other more pressing needs at positions where they are thin, it's conceivable the Giants look toward the undrafted free agent pool to see if there is another candidate who can be a disruptor.
Biggest Position Group Question: Do They Have Enough?
Former Giants general manager Ernie Accorsi believed a team can never have too many pass rushers. And while the Giants have quantity at the position, do they have quality?
Based on a historical perspective, Burns and Thibodeaux should be the starters and a healthy (we hope) Ojulari should be a situational pass rusher. While that sounds like enough, it actually isn't, especially if injuries strike the position.
Bowen, remember, likes to rush a combination of the front seven to get after the quarterback so that he can leave resources on the back end of the defense free to do their thing in coverage. But we'll point to historical Giants teams that won Super Bowls. For instance, the 2007 team had its starting set of pass rushers in Michael Strahan and Osi Umenyiora, with a "spare set" in Justin Tuck and Dave Tollefson.
The Giants don't quite have an accomplished fourth-pass rusher. Do they need that? It's not a bad idea, as injuries do happen. But that said, we don't think they need to spend high draft capital or another large contract to find that guy.
Bringing in a late-round rookie on a cheaper deal to compete for playing time could be valuable. Considering the Buffalo Bills' blueprint for having a good group of pass rushers that can rotate in at any time, Schoen has to consider upgrading the depth behind Burns and Thibodeaux heading into this week's draft.
Potential Prospects, Day 1, 2 and 3
Day 1: Dallas Turner (Alabama)
Considered the top edge rusher in this year's class, Turner was brought in for a top-30 visit with the Giants. He's quick, athletic, and explosive and already has a solid bag of pass-rush moves in his arsenal. Turner has a solid frame at six-foot-three, 247 pounds, and moves well, his speed allowing him to close in on quarterbacks quickly.
Turner had 53 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, ten sacks, and two forced fumbles last year for the Crimson Tide. Again, the Giants aren't likely to take a pass rusher in the first round. Even in a trade-down scenario, it'd be hard to imagine them selecting Turner, given the allocated resources to the position. However, Turner's impressive tape is hard to ignore.
Day 2: Chop Robinson (Penn State)
Robinson is a late first-round/early second-round type of prospect. He's still a raw player, but his get-off and overall burst cannot be ignored. His explosiveness and overall strength to push away tackles' hands at the point of attack is unmatched and can be lethal if used correctly. He's not great in the run game and needs work to tie his game together, but Robinson will be an impact player immediately for the team that drafts him.
Robinson had 15 tackles, 7.5 for loss, and four sacks last year for the Nittany Lions. Likely another prospect the Giants won't get since he'll be gone earlier than they'd like to draft a pass rusher, but they did have him in for a pre-draft visit, so there's interest there.
Day 3: Adisa Isaac (Penn State)
The other Penn State pass rusher in this class, the Giants, also had Isaac in for a visit. Isaac can set the edge well and hold his own in the run game. As a pass rusher, he's still raw but has some tools to work with, including a few finesse moves to get past blockers. Isaac had 37 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, and 7.5 sacks for the Nittany Lions last year and could benefit from playing behind Burns and Thibodeaux.
