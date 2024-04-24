New York Giants 2024 Draft Preview: Best Safety Fits
Once considered a strength for the New York Giants, safety took a significant hit this off-season when the team could not retain Xavier McKinney, who signed a four-year, $68 million deal with the Green Bay Packers. Before his departure, McKinney and Jason Pinnock had been staples in the Giants' defense, with McKinney having his best year as a pro and Pinnock following suit in his first year as a starter.
Although the Giants signed Jalen Mills for depth at the position, it's certainly fair to say that the Giants could use some additional depth along a unit that right now also includes second-year man Gervarrius Owens, who barely saw the field last year as a rookie. The question becomes, do the Giants use one of their six picks on the position, and if so, will it be one of the first three, or will it come from the back end of the draft?
Who will fill the void left by Xavier McKinney?
Regardless of what the Giants do in the draft, the most likely plan to fill the void left by McKinney's departure would be to give Dane Belton a chance to earn the job.
Belton saw limited playing time during his first two years but always found a way to get the ball in his hands. He ended 2023 with 33 tackles, two interceptions, one sack, and a fumble recovery, all coming in 26 percent of the defensive snaps.
Mills would appear to be the backup plan. A converted cornerback, he has experience at free safety, the position he mainly played last season for the Patriots. He was acceptable in coverage and ended his season with 45 tackles and one pass deflection.
Regardless of the direction the Giants take, safety seems to be one of those underrated needs for the team. The 30-year-old Mills is only signed for one year, presumably as a stop-gap. If the Giants can find safety in this draft class, they can spend the upcoming season getting him ready while Belton and Mills anchor that other position alongside Pinnock.
Prospects
Day 1: Tyler Nubin (Minnesota)
The safety class this year isn't outstanding, but a few solid players could drop due to that. Nubin's one of them, and depending on a team's interest, he could be a late first-round or early second-round type of player. Nubin is a physical safety who excels in zone coverage. He lacks top speed and explosiveness, but his ability to cover tight ends well and hold his own in the run game is intriguing.
Nubin had 54 tackles, five interceptions, one sack, and four pass deflections last season at Minnesota. A player the Giants likely won't target, even in a trade-back scenario, but one to keep an eye on.
Day 2: Jaden Hicks (Washington State)
A player the Giants brought in for a top-30 visit, Hicks is a versatile safety that can play both down in the box or deep. He has good size, strength, speed, and explosiveness to make an impact down by the line of scrimmage in the run game. He does miss several tackles, which can be worked on, but it is something to watch for. Hicks had 79 tackles, two interceptions, six tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks last season.
The Giants reportedly have interest, so if he does fall to their pick at No.47, could they pull the trigger?
Day 3: Malik Mustapha (Wake Forest)
Talk about a high-energy player, Mustapha brought intensity and physicality to the Wake Forest defense. He's instinctual down near the box and has good ball skills in coverage. He excels in zone coverage and has the solid range to cover his assignments on the field.
Mustapha had 80 tackles, five tackles for loss, one interception, and 0.5 sacks last season. He'll excel more down near the box and could be a strong special teamer if the Giants take him.
