Giants Ranked 30th in PFF's Pre-Draft Power Rankings
By the end of the weekend, the New York Giants roster will have a much different complexion than it currently has.
Whether that complexion includes a new franchise quarterback, a new starting cornerback to play opposite of Deonte Banks, and a No. 1 wide receiver remains to be seen, but it's expected that the roster will be much improved from the group that underachieved last year en route to a disappointing 6-11 record.
Ahead of the NFL draft, which starts Thursday night, Pro Football Focus’ Amelia Probst ranked the Giants’ pre-draft roster as one of the worst in the league.
Said Probst, who listed quarterback Tyrod Taylor as the team's biggest loss (ahead of safety Xavier McKinney) and offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor as the biggest gain (ahead of outside linebacker Brian Burns) of the Giants' 30th-place ranking:
"The Giants lost running back Saquon Barkley and edge defender Leonard Williams, two key players. They fielded one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL last year, so they'll be looking to build up front during the draft."
The Giants added five offensive linemen in free agency to a unit that last year was charged with allowing 85 sacks, the second most in league history since sacks became an official stat. While the Giants could look to add a developmental tackle, the free agent additions are being leaned upon to help solidify that unit.
Williams wasn't "lost" in free agency but was traded. The Giants were able to gain back some of the production they lost with A'Shawn Robinson, who has since left the team via free agency. So, the need for additional interior defensive line depth is certainly a valid one.
But what Probst doesn't touch upon is the quarterback and receiver situation. Daniel Jones's injury woes have continued, with the signal caller suffering his second neck injury in three years and a torn ACL last season. That would be a bigger concern than losing backup Tyrod Taylor, who went to the Jets in free agency. (Drew Lock was signed as the backup, and the Giants are reportedly interested in drafting another quarterback from the deep class.)
The other big concern is that the Giants have never given Jones a legitimate No.1 wide receiver, which has hurt the passing game. The team had hopes for tight end Darren Waller to become that guy, but Waller is strongly believed to be leaning toward retirement after a frustrating first season with the Giants in which he again dealt with injuries.
The Giants also need a No. 2 cornerback and a few other pieces for their roster, but overall, the ranking of their pre-draft roster seems a bit excessive based on what was outlined in the initial argument.
