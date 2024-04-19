Giants Among Top Off-Season Spenders in Free Agency
Following the conclusion of the New York Giants’ disappointing 2023 season, general manager Joe Schoen set out to vastly upgrade the roster at spots that either underperformed or lacked depth.
He did just that by investing in 19 players (both newcomers and holdovers) at a rate of over $232 million in new contracts, which, according to Spotrac, is the seventh-highest amount of money spent during the 2024 free agency period.
Excluding the five-year, $141 million contract given to edge rusher Brian Burns, who, because he was acquired via trade, does not count against the total spent on free agents, the Giants' biggest free-agent tickets include the deals given to offensive lineman Jon Runyan Jr (three years, $30 million), running back Devin Singletary (three years, $16.5 million), offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (two years, $14 million), and quarterback Drew Lock (one year, $5 million).
The Giants’ offensive line arguably needed the most work of any position on their roster. Sure enough, Schoen invested the most in that spot, adding Austin Schlottmann, Aaron Stinnie, and Matt Nelson to the room.
The Giants, who have six picks in next week's NFL draft, have $5,447,378 remaining in cap space. That number, which remains fluid, could see a significant boost if tight end Darren Waller decides to retire and is designated as a post-June 1 transaction, his cap savings jumping from $6.707 million to $11.625 million.
Time will tell whether the money was well spent. However, Schoen deserves credit for making the effort to put together a better team.
