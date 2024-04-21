Giants Edge Rushers Kayvon Thibodeaux and Brian Burns Preview New Celebratory Dance
New York Giants edge defenders Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux will be heavily counted on this coming season to provide more firepower to the team's pass rush.
The good news is that the two new teammates—Burns joined the Giants last month after being acquired via trade from the Carolina Panthers—have already been spending plenty of time together, both at the team's off-season program, which began last Monday and away from the field.
According to Thibodeaux's Instagram account, he and Burns recently went on a fishing expedition in Florida, where they also gave a little peek at what could very well become their signature sack celebratory dance this coming season.
Last season, Thibodeaux, in just his second campaign, recorded 11.5 sacks to lead the team. Most of those sacks came without having a legitimate bookend opposite him to draw some of the doubleteams he started to see more of.
With Burns, who has never posted fewer than 7.5 sacks in a season (that coming in 2019, his rookie year), now set to join Thibodeaux in the lineup, opposing offenses will have to pick their poison regarding which of the two to double-team as well as try to figure out how to neutralize the threat posed by interior defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence.
