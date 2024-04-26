2024 NFL Draft: Recapping the NFC East After Day 1
The NFC East had two teams in the playoffs last season, and both of those teams improved during this year's NFL Draft. The Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles added to positions of need during the draft's first night. However, the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders may have come away from the draft with impact players. Here’s who each NFC East selected in round one.
New York Giants
Round 1, Pick 6 - WR Malik Nabers (LSU)
The Giants desperately needed a top-tier receiver for quarterback Daniel Jones to throw this season. While Jones’ status with the Giants past this season is unclear, what has been more than evident is that the veteran quarterback has had less-than-ideal pass-catching options for his entire career as the Giants’ starting quarterback. The Giants haven’t had a 1000-yard receiver since Odell Beckham Jr.’s last season with the team.
Selecting Nabers as the sixth overall pick was the best decision for the Giants, whose receiving unit has left much to be desired over the last few seasons. Nabers helps Jones and receivers such as Jalin Hyatt, who the Giants selected in last year’s draft. Adding Nabers should allow Hyatt to flourish, as opposing defenses will focus less on him next season. Assuming Darren Waller can stay healthy and become a solid contributor, the Giants have instantly improved their receiving options.
Maybe more importantly, should the Giants continue to build their offensive line and choose to move on from Jones after this season, selecting Nabers is another step towards the Giants' being able to choose another quarterback down the road and add him to an improved offensive roster that is only missing a quality quarterback.
Philadelphia Eagles
Round 1, Pick 22: CB Quinyon Mitchell (Toledo)
The Eagles gave up the second-most passing yards per game of any team in the National Football League last season, allowing roughly 253 passing yards per game. Outside of cornerback Darius Slay, the Eagles’ secondary leaves much to be desired. They added C.J. Gardner-Johnson to help solidify their group of safeties, but as far as cornerbacks go, the Eagles undoubtedly need help in this position.
Cornerback James Bradberry is the best cornerback on Philadelphia's roster. Mitchell instantly upgrades the Eagles’ secondary and prepares them to face a Commanders’ team that improved their offense, the Dallas Cowboys offense, which averaged more points per game than any other offense in the NFL last season, and a Giants team that just drafted one of the best receivers available in the draft. The Mitchell pick makes a lot of sense for the Eagles.
Dallas Cowboys
Round 1, Pick 29: OT Tyler Guyton (Oklahoma)
The Cowboys sent the 24th overall pick and a 2025 seventh-round pick to Detroit for the 29th overall pick and a 2024 third-round pick. With their new pick, the Cowboys selected offensive tackle Tyler Guyton.
The Cowboys solidified their offensive line and added valuable trade capital. Guyton gives the Cowboys a starting-caliber offensive lineman who can improve an already solid offense.
The Cowboys ranked near the league's top in passing yards per game and were near the middle of the pack in rushing yards per game last season. At 6-7 and 327 pounds, Guyton is a sizable addition to a team historically known for their quality offensive lines. Adding Guyton with a late first-round pick was an excellent value pick for Dallas.
Washington Commanders
Round 1, Pick 2: QB Jayden Daniels (LSU)
The Commanders made the easy and correct decision by drafting Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels. After spending the last few seasons without a notable quarterback, the Commanders added a playmaker at the most critical position on the field. In a quarterback-driven league, the Commanders finally have a quarterback who could help return their team to playoff contention.
Daniels threw for nearly 4,000 yards during his Heisman campaign. The Commanders ranked near the bottom of the league in passing yards and passing yards per game. Now, the Commanders have a quarterback who can change that. Daniels was a no-brainer pick at No. 2 overall. The Commanders may have had a quarterback fall into their lap.
