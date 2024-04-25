New York Giants 2024 Draft: Day 1 Rumors
At least for now, the New York Giants are set to select No.6 overall in tonight's NFL Draft.
Rumors are swirling just hours before the draft starts at 8 pm EST. Per multiple reports, it's no different for the Giants, for the No.3 pick.
UPDATE: NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports that it's looking more and more likely that the New England Patriots will stand pat and make their pick at No. 3. This comes as little surprise as the Patriots have reportedly been seeking a major draft haul for the third overall pick.
The Giants don't have a lot of assets to spare this year, certainly not with as many remaining needs as they have, and it would seem to be a long shot for Joe Schoen to give up too many premium picks in next year's draft class to get the deal done. But we'll see if either side blinks and a deal materializes. If it does not, the expectation is for the Giants to take a receiver at No. 6
The Giants don't have many assets to give up if they want to move up, and the Patriots are said to want an enticing package of picks to relinquish the third overall spot. Still, if this rumor about the Giants, who have done extensive work on the quarterbacks' class, is true, it's clear that the team isn't committed to Daniel Jones beyond this year.
General manager Joe Schoen said last week that he'd be fine with a quarterback room composed of Daniel Jones, Drew Lock, and Tommy DeVito. But again, that's for 2024—Schoen didn't say anything about 2025 and beyond. Given Jones's injury history, the team can't feel good about him as the long-term starter.
Plus, the added benefit of drafting a quarterback is it would give Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll their own guy at quarterback to groom rather than one they inherited and who might very well have reached his ceiling in the team's 2022 playoff season.
Maye has been tied to the Giants all off-season and has even worked out with former great Eli Manning. While it'd take a lot for the team to move up to get him, it will be interesting to see if Schoen does whatever it takes, cost or no cost.
J.J. McCarthy on the Giants' Radar?
Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy is likely to be a top-ten selection, and the Giants have a top-10 pick. Could the two be headed toward a union?
In an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show, McCarthy revealed that the Giants are a team with whom he's spent a lot of time
"Just being able to go in there, I pretty much know most of the install because he (Daboll) came from Alabama, and Coach Gattis came to Michigan from Alabama," McCarthy said of the X's and O's he'd be running if he lands with the Giants. "So, it's similar formations, motions, plays, and all that stuff. So, being able to get that install in has been great. I've met with them twice; it's been amazing."
Those are certainly glowing remarks about the Giants' coaching staff and front office from McCarthy, who could very well be the pick at No. 6 or even possibly in a trade-up scenario if he's still on the board.
Receiver at Six?
Assuming the Giants can't pull off a trade up to secure a quarterback, their next option is to stay at No. 6 and land one of the top wide receivers in the class. That's where LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers comes in, who has been connected to the Giants for most of the offseason.
Depending on how the top five picks play out, the Giants could still land OSU's Marvin Harrison Jr. They could also go with Washington's Rome Odunze, who had the best production of all three wideouts in 2023.
Regardless, Nabers fits the Giants' criteria for a No.1 wideout. He's explosive, can score from anywhere on the field, can run the full route tree well, and is simply a playmaker.
