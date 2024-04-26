New York Giants 2024 Draft: Day 2 Rumors
Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft ended, and the New York Giants picked great, selecting LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers at No.6 overall. The team aggressively tried to trade up with the New England Patriots for the No.3 pick and ultimately landed UNC quarterback Drake Maye.
The Patriots decided no offer was worth trading down for and selected Maye for themselves. The Giants stayed put and added an electric playmaker in Nabers, a true No.1 wideout the team has missed since the trade of Odell Beckham Jr. in 2019.
Now, let's see what they're likely to do on day two. For now, they're slated to pick at No.47 in the second round and No.70 in the third round.
Is a quarterback still in play?
The Giants obviously couldn't land their guy in Maye last night, but that doesn't mean the quarterback dream is dead. A few weeks ago, they held South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler for a top-30 visit, and he is still on the board.
General manager Joe Schoen referred to the 'low hit rate' of quarterbacks on days two and three of the draft in his presser last week. However, Rattler could be something head coach Brian Daboll and the offensive staff could work with.
He threw for 3,186 yards, 19 touchdowns, and eight interceptions last season for the Gamecocks. He has exceptional arm talent and can make plays. He'll turn 24 during the season. Is he worth being taken by the Giants at 47 or 70?
Defensive back is likely a priority
Another area the Giants need help in is the secondary, specifically the cornerback position. They also need a safety, considering Xavier McKinney's departure in free agency. However, a clear No.2 cornerback across from Deonte Banks is necessary, considering they didn't add any outside help during free agency.
There's still a lot of defensive back talent on the board. Alabama's Kool-Aid McKinstry, Iowa's Cooper DeJean, Rutgers's Max Melton, Minnesota's Tyler Nubin, and Washington State's Jaden Hicks are some of the top names still available.
A potential defensive line partner for Dexter Lawrence?
Some of the draft's top interior defensive linemen have slipped out of the first round and could be there if the Giants stay at pick 47. Illinois' Jer'Zhan Newton and Michigan's Kris Jenkins are the two names that stand out immediately.
The Giants are known for having a solid defensive line. They added Rakeem Nuńez-Roches last offseason and signed veteran Jordan Phillips for depth along the interior as well. However, the value may be too good to pass up on if a top defensive lineman is on the board when it's the Giants' turn to pick.
Running backs could start to be taken tonight
The Giants signed Devin Singletary after the departure of Saquon Barkley, but they're still likely going to draft a running back within rounds 3-5. Texas' Jonathan Brooks and Florida State's Trey Benson are still on the board. Benson was on a top-30 visit with the Giants.
Is more interior offensive line help on the way?
The Giants signed multiple offensive linemen during free agency, most notably guard Jon Runyan Jr and tackle Jermaine Eluemunor.
It never hurts to add more offensive line help, and luckily for the Giants, there are some interior players on the board that they could snag with one of their two picks tonight.
- Follow and like us on Facebook.
- Submit your questions for our mailbag.
- Follow Patricia Traina on Instagram.
- Check out the Giants Country YouTube Channel.
- Subscribe and like the LockedOn Giants YouTube Channel