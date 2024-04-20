Giants Go Offensive Line in PFN's Latest Mock Draft
With the NFL Draft less than one week away, fans and analysts alike are releasing their final mock drafts of the offseason. Pro Football Network released a seven-round mock draft, with the Giants selecting Penn State offensive tackle Olumuyiwa Fashanu with the No.6 pick.
"Another team with a multitude of potential outcomes on Day 1, the New York Giants have offensive needs similar to those of the Chargers, but with the added caveat of a quarterback conundrum. Daniel Jones’ contract complicates a QB selection, but at least one PFN analyst has the franchise striking for a Michigan standout if available."
"Wide receiver is also a distinct possibility, but protection is key if the team wants to evaluate Jones fully for life beyond this year. Olu Fashanu has quietly gone about his business in this class, becoming something of a forgotten man. Yet, he’s a legitimate OT1 contender, and it shouldn’t be a surprise to see his highly intelligent brand of tackle play be valued highly on April 25."
This would certainly be an interesting choice for the Giants if this scenario were to play out. Quarterbacks were taken in picks 1-3, and the consensus top two wideouts were selected just before the Giants, with Marvin Harrison Jr going to the Cardinals and Malik Nabers becoming a Charger. One would think that the Giants would pivot to Washington's Rome Odunze at that point, but PFN had them focusing on the offensive line instead.
This doesn't make much sense because the Giants signed versatile offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor to compete with Evan Neal at right tackle. Eluemunor isn't a top tackle in the league, but he played his best two seasons under new offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo during their time with the Raiders.
Another possible reason is that the Giants would spend another premium pick on an offensive lineman. The team selected Andrew Thomas, No.4 overall in 2020, and Evan Neal, No.7 overall in 2022.
Selecting Fashanu at No.6 when a potential No.1 wide receiver is still on the board is a little baffling, considering their free agency moves to bolster the position. This isn't a knock on Fashanu, one of the class's best tackles. He allowed zero sacks in 12 games last season for the Nittany Lions... at left tackle. The Giants would ask another rookie to come in and potentially switch sides like they did with Neal two years ago. It's not exactly the recipe for success when building the offensive line.
The Giants don't need to spend another high pick on an offensive tackle. The numbers show that while the players must perform better, it is a developmental issue. The hope is that Bricillo can come in and change the tides on that matter. Selecting Fashanu at No.6 is the wrong move for the Giants here.
