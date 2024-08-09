Giants Head Coach Brian Daboll Mum on QB Drew Lock's Injury
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll downplayed quarterback Drew Lock’s first-quarter hip injury suffered in Thursday night’s 14-3 win over the Detroit Lions, a sentiment echoed by general manager Joe Schoen, who, during an appearance on the FOX television broadcast, said that the quarterback could have gone back in the game if needed.
A day later, however, Daboll, speaking to reporters on a video call, continued to be vague regarding the exact nature of Lock's injury, though he did leave the door slightly ajar when asked if the Giants might need to bring in another quarterback should Lock have to miss time.
“It could be longer than a couple days, but I don’t want to give you one answer, then it’s not," Daboll said. “I’m going to talk to the [medical] people, then I’ll tell you guys tomorrow or whatever it is the next time we talk."
NFL Network'z Ian Rapoport reported that Lock suffered a bad bone contusion and a strained oblique, neither of which would require surgery but which could cause Locke to miss some time.
If Lock does indeed have to miss time, Daboll acknowledged that “there’s a potential” of the team, who waived Nathan Rourke (now with Atlanta) earlier this summer, needing to bring in another quarterback.