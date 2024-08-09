Giants QB Drew Lock Appears to Have Escaped Injury
The New York Giants must have shuddered in the first quarter of their preseason game against the Detroit Lions when backup quarterback Drew Lock, making the start for the team Thursday, left the game in the first quarter with a hip injury.
The injury happened when Lock, who was frequently under duress during his snaps, left the game after Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill sacked him, landing hard on his left hip.
The quarterback grimaced as he limped off the field after a long pause in getting up off the ground. He was immediately replaced by Tommy DeVito, who finished the game for the Giants as starter Daniel Jones was given the night off.
According to Giants general manager Joe Schoen, Lock’s injury isn’t overly concerning. During an appearance in the television booth with Bob Papa, Carl Banks, and Phil Simms, Schoen said that the veteran quarterback was fine and could have returned to the game if necessary.
Last year, the Giants lost Jones to a season-ending ACL injury. His backup at the time, Tyrod Taylor, also landed on injured reserve with a rib injury that wasn’t season-ending.
DeVito, an undrafted rookie free agent, stepped into the lineup and managed to lead the team to three wins in a row down the stretch, wins that helped to keep the team’s slim playoff hopes alive until the bottom fell out against the Saints.
The following week, the Giants saw their playoff hopes officially end on Christmas Day against the Eagles in a 33-25 loss, a game in which DeVito was benched at halftime for Taylor, who finished out the season.