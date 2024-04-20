New York Giants Mailbag: Pre-Draft Edition
If you'd like to submit a question for the mailbag, pleaseuse this linkto avoid having your question land in spam. You may also post your questions on X (formerly known as Twitter) to @Patricia_Traina, hashtag #askPTrain. Please note that letters may be edited for clarity/length.
Simple. Do the class members progress each year, or do they bottom out? Do you get quality starters and reserves, or are you cutting guys before their rookie contracts end? As for your other question, please see this article I wrote about how the Giants compare to the rest of the NFC East over the last five years.
I think anything is possible, but if given the choice of trading up or trading down, I'd go with the latter.
(From Lori S.) Do you think the Giants will draft a quarterback to replace Daniel Jones? As a lifelong Giant fan, I wanted to give DJ a chance, but he hasn't performed to my expectations. Do you think a first-year quarterback from college could be the answer for our team? I want to see the USC quarterback become a Giant, or Penix.
Lori, Caleb Williams (the USC quarterback) is likely going to the Bears, so you can forget about him. I am not sure about Penix coming to the Giants. I know his medicals are all clear, but if I'm going to sit here and express concern about Jones's future due to his injury history and not express the same sentiments for Penix's history, then that's not being fair.
Do I think the Giants will draft a quarteback? I do. Will it be in the first round? I don't believe that will happen but if it does at six or via a trade up, I don't think I'd hate the move.
Anything is possible, but I think that if he does trade up in the first round, it will be tricky to recoup the same value of the assets it will likely cost to move up.
The Giants didn't deteriorate overnight, so why would anyone expect them to make a quick turnaround, considering what Joe Schoen inherited? How about we see the draft and if they hit on some of these free agents? I know things haven't always worked out, but I don't see the point in being so negative before we even know what the 53-man roster looks like.
(From Barb R): While many have called for drafting a QB, and in one of your articles, you mentioned that Giants O has scored 15.6 points per game but failed to mention that the Giants D lost by an average of 23.9 points per game. The reasons are many. No pass rush. D stopping the run was not good. But our D backfield was weak. Weaker even this year with McKinney gone, Adoree gone. We should stop thinking QB, start thinking more explosiveness on O, get a receiver, and fill the hole at CB. These, to me, are our top priorities. Whatcha think?
Barbara, I fail to see how the defense is responsible for the offense's only scoring 15.6 points per game. I think you're really reaching here for a defense of the offense, and I'm sorry, but I'm not buying it. Oh, and I'll be getting to the defensive units in the coming days, as, yes, I do think there are a few concerns on that side of the ball. But please don't use the defense to defend the offense's ineptness last year.
