New York Giants Mailbag: Final 2024 Pre-Draft Edition
If you'd like to submit a question for the mailbag, please use this link to avoid having your question land in spam. You may also post your questions on X (formerly known as Twitter) to @Patricia_Traina, hashtag #askPTrain. Please note that letters may be edited for clarity/length.
Special welcome to the Locked On Giants Blue Crew community members!
(From Josh E.) Hypothetically speaking, if we were to trade up and, for some reason, the Patriots or Cardinals wanted Daniel Jones in the deal but didn’t want to take on the cap hit this year. Could the Giants take on most, if not all, of the cap hit this year to trade up? I know this is very unrealistic, but if it were to happen, do you think that may be a possibility the Giants could do?
Sure, that's absolutely an option for the Giants if that were to happen. But I don't see it happening, not with Jones's injury situation and the injury guarantee in his contract. The best scenario is you let Jones do the heavy lifting if he is healthy and then see how it goes.
(From Daryl L.) Do the Giants still plan on using a fullback in the offense this year?
What's up, Daryl? I think they're probably going to use a blocking tight end in the fullback role since that position offers more flexibility.
(From Ken P.) I Hope Joe Schoen is a good poker player on Thursday. I don't think the Cardinals or Chargers want to fall out of the top 10 and feel they will overplay their hand and stay put, drafting Harrison and Nabors or Alt, leaving us a receiver or McCarthy. Thoughts? And if Neal, Ezudu, etc., make tremendous improvements, how much would you pay the offensive coach moving forward? I'd say that is as valuable an investment as the organization could ever make.
What's good, Ken? If it comes down to a receiver or McCarthy at six, I would go with a receiver. I am hoping it's Idunze, but I think it's going to be Nabers at that point. As for the O-line coach, I have no idea—I don't even know what he's being paid now. I would say if he works magic with that unit, then I'd keep extending his contract.
- Follow and like us on Facebook.
- Submit your questions for our mailbag.
- Follow Patricia Traina on Instagram.
- Check out the Giants Country YouTube Channel.
- Subscribe and like the LockedOn Giants YouTube Channel