SI Analyst Makes "Safe" Pick for Giants in First Round of NFL Draft
Quarterback or receiver in Round 1? That's the question on the minds of all those who follow the New York Giants--and an answer that general manager Joe Schoen has been extra cautious to keep to himself until the Giants are on the clock Thursday night.
But that hasn't stopped draft analysts and internet sleuths from hedging their bets on what the Giants will do on Thursday night. And if there is one thing that almost everyone who has attempted a mock draft this season can agree upon, it's that the NFL's least explosive offense last season needs more firepower, which would favor receivers.
That's the direction SI.com's Matt Verderame is leaning toward in his latest mock draft. Verderame, who believes Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. will be off the board by the time the Giants go on the clock at No. 6 (Harrison was mocked to the Chargers, who pick one spot before the Giants in the first-round draft order), has New York selecting Washington wideout Rome Odunze.
“The Giants have the league’s worst receiving corps,” Verderame said.
“General manager Joe Schoen can’t sit around once more and try to coax a good year from [quarterback] Daniel Jones with [receiver] Darius Slayton as the top option. Odunze was a force with the Huskies, catching 92 passes for 1,640 yards and 13 touchdowns. Run the pick in.”
While we don't wholly agree with Verderame's statement that the Giants have "the league's worst receiving corps," there is no question that the unit would greatly benefit from some additional firepower.
Last season, the Giants ranked last in completions of 10 yards or more and tied for 25th in passes of 20 yards or more. While arguments can be made that part of that was on the revolving door at quarterback and the inconsistency of the offensive line, even general manager Joe Schoen finally agreed that adding a No. 1 receiver would be a game changer.
"It can really help you out, especially the way we're constructed now," Schoen told reporters at his pre-draft press conference last week.
"If you add another wide receiver, whether it's in the top 10 or later in the draft because of the depth of the class, I do think it gives you options, and it's going to help the offense in general. We have to score more.
"Adding, if it's a No. 1 receiver, whatever you want to call it, just a better-receiving weapon is going to help everybody."
