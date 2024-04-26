Giants WR Malik Nabers Makes NFL Dream Come True
When New York Giants receiver Malik Nabers puts his mind to doing something, everyone should simply get out of the way because there is no stopping him.
Like playing and excelliin the NFL, a dream he’s had since he was a young child.
“Yeah, I was eight years old, and I told my mom I wanted to play in the NFL after seeing my little cousin play football, seeing all his accomplishments, all his trophies in his room. So, yeah, it started at that age,” Nabers said during his introductory press conference with the Giants media.
Still, just because one dreams doesn’t mean that things always work out as planned. Nabers, though, knew he was destined for bigger and better things at the top level when he became a high school freshman.
“When I started playing my freshman year, the new coaching staff came in, and I had a great sophomore year. The dream started coming more and more into reality, and it was possible to get here,” he said.
The production was hard to miss among NFL talent evaluators. Capable of playing all three receiver spots in an offense, Nabers began racking up postseason honors as a freshman at LSU, where he had six starts en route to earning All-SEC Team honors.
The following year, he led the SEC with 72 receptions and was second with 1,017 receiving yards. And last year, he was named first-team Associated Press All-American and first-team All-SEC while also being named a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award.
Nabers was also largely inspired by the fine tradition of receivers who once graced the LSU gridirons, such as Odell Beckham Jr., Ja’Marr Chase, and Terrace Marshall.
“Just watching those guys, how they compete, how they run routes, how they were able to come from LSU and make a name for themselves in the NFL,” Nabers said of the school’s past receivers, adding he’s more along the lines of Chase than Beckham as far as a physical comparison.
“I wanted to be great just like those guys. I knew if I followed in the right footsteps, and went to my home state, they were going to show me love no matter what, and they were going to get me prepared for this day here. So just hoping to follow in those guys' footsteps and make a name for myself.”
He’ll certainly get that chance with the Giants, who haven’t had a productive No. 1 receiver or 1,000-yard gainer since Beckham in 2018. Like Beckham, Nabers sees himself as playing the game with a “dog mentality,” which prompts him to do whatever he has to do to help the team win.
“It's just second nature, me being an athlete, me being a dog,” he said. “Just going out there and always being that person a quarterback can rely on, giving the ball to, having that confidence in myself and the quarterback. When the ball is in the quarterback's hands, ‘Malik is going to be open.’ I'm glad I had that quarterback this year that was able to do that.”
That resolve and toughness—Nabers didn’t miss a game last year despite suffering an early season shoulder injury—didn’t develop by accident or overnight.
“I believe I was born with it. I picked it up more and more as I got older, but I just never wanted to lose,” Nabers said. “When I was competing with my cousin in the yard, we were always going against each other, but we never wanted to lose. It made that sense of competition level higher.
“I'm putting my body on the line for the team, and it's not going to change.”
Now that he’s landed in East Rutherford, Nabers knows this is just the beginning and that it’s up to him to make the most of this opportunity.
“It means the world,” he said of his opportunity. “All the hard work and dedication paid off. All the support that my family had for me paid off to win. I'm thanking the Lord that I finally got to be in a position that I always wanted to be in.”
So, how good can he be at this level?
“As good as my preparation. If I prepare right, it will get me ready to go out there, play some games, and contribute to the team.”
