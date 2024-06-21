Giants Reveal Plan for Linebacker Isaiah Simmons in Defense
It took until April 8 for the New York Giants to re-sign inside linebacker Isaiah Simmons in free agency, but it was a move that was made with a clear plan in mind for the 25-year-old’s talents.
Simmons, the eighth overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft by the Arizona Cardinals who traded him last summer for a seventh-round draft pick, is going to get a chance to put his unique blend of talents as a coverage linebacker to good use in the new Giants defensive system designed by coordinator Shane Bowen, where Simmons will be the nickel linebacker on first and second down, and the money guy on third.
This revelation was made during Thursday's Giants’ Night with Legends event. The team, as part of the festivities, offered a short clip previewing their upcoming appearance on HBO’s Hard Knocks series in which the Giants, who headline the inaugural off-season edition of the franchise, will be featured in a five-part series that debuts July 2.
In the clip, Bowen, who appears to be addressing the Giants personnel department in sharing what he’s looking for in players to fit his system, speaks of Simmons.
“In our minds, (he will) be a first- and second-down nickel and then playing ‘money’ on third-down,” Bowen said.
During his college career at Clemson, Simmons received a healthy dose of snaps on the defensive line, in the box, at free safety, and in the slot, finishing with 92 stops and a coverage rating of 77.2.
Simmons has had similar numbers since joining the NFL, posting 91 stops and a 101.6 coverage rating. He also contributed to special teams.
Last season, Simmons played in 378 snaps, 203 in coverage. He finished with an NFL career-best 77.2 coverage rating.
Simmons's versatility made him a highly sought-after draft prospect when he was coming out of college. His long strides, long arms, speed, and athleticism help him cover an incredible amount of space quickly.
The planned role for Simmons in this defense likely means the Giants might be able to go with one less safety on the roster. If he sees the expected increase in his defensive snaps, his role on special teams could also be reduced.