New York Giants Week 8 Injury Report: Cornerbacks Ailing
The New York Giants could be without two cornerbacks for Monday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Head coach Brian Daboll told reporters prior to Thursday’s practice that corners Cor’Dale Flott (groin) and Adoree Jackson (neck) will not practice on Thursday.
Flott was injured in last week’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Daboll didn’t sound so sure that Flott would be available for the game on Monday but wasn’t quite ready to rule him out just yet.
Jackson was inactive last week after showing up on the injury report with his neck issue leading up to the game.
Defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence (hip) and Ty Summers (ankle) will also be held out of practice. Of those, though, Lawrence is expected to be good to go for Monday’s game.
Punter Jamie Gillan, who has missed two games with a hamstring strain, will do some work on the side to see how he is feeling. Gillan was spotted leaving the locker room last week walking with no sign of a limp, so hopefully he is trending in the right direction.
Outside linebacker Brian Burns (groin) and wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (rib) were both set to give practice a go, though it’s likely both will be limited to start.
Check back later for the updated injury report.
New York Giants Injury Report
Player
Pos
Injury
Thurs.
Fri.
Sat.
Status
Brian Burns
OLB
Groin
Jamie Gillan
P
Left Hamstring
Dexter Lawrence II
DT
Hip
DNP
Ty Summers
LB
Ankle
DNP
Adoree' Jackson
CB
Neck
DNP
Cor'Dale Flott
CB
Groin
DNP
Brian Burns
OLB
Groin
Jalin Hyatt
WR
Rib
Pittsburgh Steelers Injury Report
Player
Pos
Injury
Thurs.
Fri.
Sat.
Status