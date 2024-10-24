Giants Country

New York Giants Week 8 Injury Report: Cornerbacks Ailing

The Giants could be without two key conrerbacks for Monday's game at Pittsburgh.

Patricia Traina

Sep 22, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) runs with the ball after a catch as New York Giants cornerback Cor'Dale Flott (28) defends during the second half at Huntington Bank Field.
Sep 22, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) runs with the ball after a catch as New York Giants cornerback Cor'Dale Flott (28) defends during the second half at Huntington Bank Field. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
The New York Giants could be without two cornerbacks for Monday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Head coach Brian Daboll told reporters prior to Thursday’s practice that corners Cor’Dale Flott (groin) and Adoree Jackson (neck) will not practice on Thursday. 

Flott was injured in last week’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Daboll didn’t sound so sure that Flott would be available for the game on Monday but wasn’t quite ready to rule him out just yet.

Jackson was inactive last week after showing up on the injury report with his neck issue leading up to the game.

Defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence (hip) and Ty Summers (ankle) will also be held out of practice. Of those, though, Lawrence is expected to be good to go for Monday’s game.  

Punter Jamie Gillan, who has missed two games with a hamstring strain, will do some work on the side to see how he is feeling. Gillan was spotted leaving the locker room last week walking with no sign of a limp, so hopefully he is trending in the right direction.

Outside linebacker Brian Burns (groin) and wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (rib) were both set to give practice a go, though it’s likely both will be limited to start.

Check back later for the updated injury report.

New York Giants Injury Report

Player

Pos

Injury

Thurs.

Fri.

Sat.

Status

Brian Burns

OLB

Groin

Jamie Gillan

P

Left Hamstring

Dexter Lawrence II

DT

Hip

DNP

Ty Summers

LB

Ankle

DNP

Adoree' Jackson

CB

Neck

DNP

Cor'Dale Flott

CB

Groin

DNP

Brian Burns

OLB

Groin

Jalin Hyatt

WR

Rib

Pittsburgh Steelers Injury Report

Player

Pos

Injury

Thurs.

Fri.

Sat.

Status

PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for over three decades for various media outlets. She is the host of the Locked On Giants podcast and the author of "The Big 50: New York Giants: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants" (Triumph Books, September 2020). View Patricia's full bio.

