Giants Roster Ranked Among Worst Before Draft by The Athletic
The New York Giants finished last season with one of the most unstable rosters that led to a 6-11 record last season. While a big focus was on the offensive line play, the truth is that the Giants needed help in several areas.
Thus, it shaped general manager Joe Schoen's off-season to-do list. In addition to adding five offensive linemen to a unit that has consistently ranked at or near the bottom of the league the last few years, he acquired edge rusher Brian Burns in a trade, signed running backs Devin Singletary and Dante Miller, and added to special teams and the defense.
These additions, however, apparently weren't enough to impress Austin Mock of The Athletic. In his ranking of all 32 NFL rosters before this week's draft, the Giants are No. 30, ahead of the Panthers at 31 and the Commanders at 32.
Notes Mock of his ranking:
"Two teams rank worse for 2024, but I think the Giants might be in the worst shape for the future. The Giants have paid a quarterback, who isn’t the answer, a ton of money, and they don’t have a pick to draft one of the top prospects in this year’s draft. They could move up to get one, but if they don’t, I suppose wide receiver makes the most sense."
While the Giants quarterback situation is something of a black cloud over the franchise, Mock doesn't mention that the Giants can move on from Daniel Jones after this season if he continues to regress. Jones, who is eyeing a return by Week 1 of the 2024 season from a torn ACL, will get one last opportunity to quiet his critics.
And while the Giants seem willing to give him that opportunity (most likely because if they do take a quarterback, that prospect will sit for most of, if not all, of the 2024 season to become acclimated to life in the NFL), nothing is set in stone.
There are other reasons to believe that the Giants aren't in as poor shape roster-wise as Mock would have us believe. In addition to the quarterback talent in this class, the draft is loaded with offensive tackles, cornerbacks, and wide receivers--all glaring needs for the Giants.
If Schoen and the Giant's personnel department have truly done their due diligence and can turn some of their six draft picks this year into quality contributors, that's all anyone can ask for from a team still in the early stages of its rebuild.
